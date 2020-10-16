A look at 12 players who survived Gase regime in Miami and how view of them has changed

When New York Jets coach Adam Gase looks across the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, he’ll hardly recognize what he sees — at least compared to his final days as Miami Dolphins coach.

Just 12 players remain from that 2018 Dolphins team that imploded in the final three games, costing Gase and Ryan Tannehill their jobs. That means the Dolphins have fewer players from their December 2018 roster than any other team in the league.

With the Dolphins and Jets set to play Sunday (4 p.m., CBS), a look at the dozen who survived and how the view of them has evolved in the transition from Gase to Brian Flores:

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker: The former staff saw him as an every down player and so does the current staff, for the most part. He was very good against the 49ers on Sunday — with eight tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack — and his 40 tackles are tied for 14th in the league.

His Pro Football Focus ranking is low (54th of 74 linebackers), partly because he’s allowing a 105.6 passer rating in his coverage area (14 for 20 completed for 137 yards and one touchdown) and partly because his run defense grades are slightly below average, per PFF. “He’s playing very physical,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said.

▪ Receiver DeVante Parker: Parker’s agent ripped Gase in 2018, and the Dolphins very likely wouldn’t have given Parker a new contract if Gase had been retained. Gase, according to a source, had grown frustrated with the injuries and inconsistency.

But without Gase, Parker has blossomed into one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. Since Week 7 of the 2019 season, Parker ranks in the top three among NFL players in receiving yards with 1,192. He also has nine receiving touchdowns during that span, which is tied for fifth in the league.

Parker holds no animosity toward Gase: “My time with him was pretty good,” Parker said Thursday.

▪ Tight end Mike Gesicki: His selection in the draft was supported by Gase and he has blossomed since Gase left — which isn’t a shot at Gase but a credit to George Godsey, whom Flores hired to replace Shane Day as tight ends coach. Gesicki has credited Godsey for his improvement.

Gesicki has 41 receptions for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in the past 11 games, dating to Week 12 of last season. His 557 receiving yards during that span rank fifth among NFL tight ends and his seven touchdowns are second.

What’s more, his 70-yard reception last Sunday was the second-longest by a tight end in Dolphins history, behind Ferrell Edmunds’ 80-yard reception against the Jets in 1988.

▪ Receiver Jakeem Grant: By the end of his tenure, Gase viewed him solely as a boundary receiver. This staff prefers him on the boundary but believes he can also play in the slot.

Miami’s top returner has nine catches for 88 yards in fairly modest playing time (93 snaps, compared with 190 for Isaiah Ford). Because Miami has settled on Ford as its primary slot receiver, Grant’s playing time ranks a distant fourth among the team’s receivers.

▪ Ford: During the Gase regime, he was viewed as a player who wasn’t quite good enough to stick on the 53 unless in emergency situations, according to a source. This staff believes he’s not only 53-worthy but also a competent starting slot receiver (17 catches for 174 yards)

▪ Tight end Durham Smythe: He has been what Gase expected - a capable blocker with the ability to catch passes when called upon — before going down with a knee injury that sidelined him against the 49ers.

▪ Offensive lineman Jesse Davis: He was claimed off waivers from the Jets in November 2016 — Gase’s first season with Miami — and Gase played him at both guard spots (which was the prior regime’s preference) and right tackle. This staff has grown comfortable with Davis at tackle; he hasn’t allowed a sack this season in four starts at right tackle and one start at left tackle filling in for Austin Jackson.

▪ Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux: This staff views him like the old staff — as a decent starting defensive tackle. But the biceps injury sustained last Sunday could possibly mark the end of his Dolphins tenure, unless he can return late in the season before hitting unrestricted free agency.

▪ Cornerback Xavien Howard: He has begun playing like he did under the old regime in 2017 and 2018 — though that’s mostly the result of improved health, not the coaching staff. Opposing quarterbacks have a 64.8 passer rating in his coverage area and his three interceptions are tied for the league lead.

▪ Cornerback Bobby McCain: Beyond Parker, McCain represents the biggest difference in opinion between the former and current staff. The previous staff saw him as a cornerback; Flores immediately moved him to safety after getting the job, partly because he wants safeties with better coverage skills and partly because he values McCain’s communication skills.

McCain has played very well this season; PFF ranks him 14th among all safeties.

▪ Kicker Jason Sanders: Credit former special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi — who’s now with New Orleans — for recommending him to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier before the 2017 draft, and credit second-year special teams coach Danny Crossman for helping him improve from 23 for 30 on field goals last season to 14 for 14 this season - a new team record for made field goals to start a season. And his 34 points over the past two games are the most by any player in Dolphins history over two games.

▪ Matt Haack: The third-year punter’s 44.7 net average is sixth in the league and he’s tied for ninth with nine punts placed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.

INJURY UPDATE

▪ Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday, and Flores indicated decisions could be made as late as Sunday morning based on how they’re feeling. Lawson said he wants to play Sunday but wasn’t certain he would be able to.

▪ Flores said Davon Godchaux (biceps injury) will go on injured reserve, as expected, and a decision would be made Friday night or Saturday morning about who would replace him on the 53-man roster. Godchaux had surgery and will miss most or all of the season.

▪ Flores declined to speak on this week’s pursuit of running back Le’Veon Bell, who signed with Kansas City. Asked what it says about the organization that big name free agents have seriously considered Miami (and Byron Jones and Van Noy obviously signed here), Flores said it says something positive about the team’s front office.