Patriots’ Bill Belichick sizes up Miami’s new players, addresses other Dolphins topics

The last time Bill Belichick saw the Dolphins, they were shocking his Patriots in Tom Brady’s final regular-season home game in Foxborough and costing New England a first-round bye.

Belichick sees them again in Sunday’s regular-season opener, under vastly different circumstances, with Brady now in Tampa Bay, no fans in the stands because of a pandemic and the Dolphins’ roster seemingly much improved.

The Dolphins team that visits New England this weekend has added a bunch of skilled players, Belichick indicated Tuesday.

His thoughts on the Dolphins’ new personnel, conveyed during a conference call with a few South Florida reporters:

▪ On linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was signed as a free agent away from the Patriots:

“Kyle is a good football player. He’s versatile. He can do a lot of things. He’s smart. He’s got good size, good playing strength, very athletic, can cover, good football instincts. Good football player.”

▪ On two other Dolphins added from the Patriots - linebacker Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras: “They were both great players for us. Both really hard working kids, very unselfish and good football players.”

▪ On new running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Breida: “Those backs had a lot of production. Howard is an impressive back, strong guy, hard to tackle. Breida is a very explosive player, maybe the fastest player in the league.”

▪ On new edge players Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson:

“Both those defensive players have [had] a lot of production. They added two pass rushers on the edge to go with a strong inside group with [Christian] Wilkins and [Davon] Godchaux and those guys. I’m sure they will all help them.

“How exactly coach [Brian] Flores will use them in their system and what their role will be and what it will be against us... we’ve never seen those guys play with the Dolphins. We have seen them on film.”

▪ On new cornerback Byron Jones: “Byron is an outstanding player. Had a great career with the Cowboys. How they’re going to use him and what his role will be, we haven’t seen any film on them. So we’ll have to wait and see on Sunday like everybody else.”

▪ On competing against Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who previously called plays in that role for the Jets and as head coach for the Bills: “Chan is a very experienced coordinator. We’ve gone against him as a coordinator and head coach in our division. He always creates problems and he does a great job.”

And on former Patriots assistant coach Josh Boyer, who was promoted by Flores from cornerbacks coach to defensive coordinator, Belichick said: “Josh was here for a long time, did a good job for us, working with the secondary and the corners. Worked his way up through our system. Good football coach, good fundamental coach and knows the Xs and Os.”

▪ On new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will enter the season as Ryan Fitzpatrick’s backup: “Tua had a great career there [at Alabama], had a lot of success. Led the team to a national championship. Tremendous record the time he was there. He’s a good football player.”

▪ On the Dolphins’ revamped offensive line, which includes rookie starters Austin Jackson at left tackle and Solomon Kindley at right guard:

“We’ll see who actually is out there. I don’t know who they’re going to play and who they’re not going to play or how long they’re going to play or anything else. That’s something for the Dolphins to decide. We’ve got to be ready for everybody.

“They have a lot of new players on the offensive line, guys we’ve seen play well before, whether it’s in the NFL or playing college ball. We respect what they can do. We will have to be ready for how ever they put them out there. That’s all we can do. We’ll see how that goes. I’m sure we’ll have to make some adjustments during the game as that unfolds.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Asked if he was mildly surprised by the extent to which the Dolphins have signed former Patriots, Belichick said: “I don’t have any control over that…. We have signed other players. It’s the National Football League.”

▪ Will there be any carryover from the Dolphins’ Week 17 win?

“I don’t know. Some similarities [but] also a lot of new players, new year, new season. I’m sure it will be a very competitive game. Miami is a good team.”

Belichick, 68, needs 44 wins to pass Don Shula’s record 347 victories (which includes regular season and playoffs).