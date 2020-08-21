Official hints at potential good news for Dolphins and fans. And 2 key rookies weigh in

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Friday:

▪ The Dolphins are expected to announce next week whether there will be fans at games at Hard Rock Stadium this season. And despite South Florida being a hotspot for COVID-19 in recent weeks, the Miami-Dade mayor suggested there could be good news on that front.

On Thursday, University of Miami athletic director Blake James said: “I am of the mind-set there is a very good chance we will not have fans. I am hoping we will be able to have fans.”

UM said it will use the same capacity that the Dolphins use.

But Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez, who has major say on the matter, referenced the attendance issue and tweeted on Friday: “I hope to share better news with you all soon.”

Gimenez tweeted that soon after he toured Hard Rock Stadium with Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel. Gimenez told radio host Andy Slater that he was impressed with the Dolphins’ COVID-19 protocols.

Gimenez has said he wanted to see what the county’s positive test rates are for COVID-19 before making that decision. And the recent numbers have improved considerably.

The Dolphins have said years of season ticket membership will be a big factor in determining what ticket holders have priority if there are a limited number of fans at games.

UM has mentioned that it needs to give at least some priority to the family of players, recruits and some students.

“There will be less fans if there are fans at all,” coach Brian Flores said Friday. “It won’t be as loud. We all realize that. We’re going to make the best of whatever the situation brings.”

The Dolphins have explored several scenarios, including one involving a capacity of 15,000 at games.

▪ Rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry, the former quarterback at Navy, said he was pleased when the Dolphins told him he would be used at slot receiver.

“I was extremely excited,” he said. “Any opportunity to touch the field at any position, I’m all for it. Just getting out there, I’m learning from the guys on the team that play the same position — mirroring them, seeing what they’re doing, asking them questions and trying to learn everything from them, their mistakes, what they do right, stuff like that and try to use it to my advantage.”

Here’s why Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey believes Perry has the skill set to succeed as a slot receiver.

▪ Brandon Jones, the rookie safety from Texas, said the Dolphins are using him at both safety and nickel cornerback.

“I’m open to whatever gets me on the field as fast as possible and whatever I can do to help the team, whether it’s lining up in the slot at nickel, lining at high safety, strong safety,” he said. “I have been working kind of everywhere.”

Jones, 6-0, is the Dolphins’ lighest safety at 191 pounds. So what’s it like when he takes on 300-pound guards?

“Strength-wise, as soon I know in my head — as soon they get me locked on — I’m done for,” he said. “So I’m going to try to do as much wiggle room, use my speed, get down because I’m shorter — a lot shorter — than a lot of them, so I’m going to get down as low as I can and try to make them bend.”

▪ New linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who is competing for a starting spot opposite Kyle Van Noy and Jerome Baker, said he’s the only member of his family who doesn’t live in Hawaii.

And he’s thrilled to have Tua Tagovailoa, another native of Hawaii, with him in Miami. They posted an Instagram video singing together.

“I love it, man. I can’t lie to you,” Grugier-Hill said. “It’s awesome. For a long time, I’ve been the only guy being from home — being so far away from home — so having someone here with me that kind of grew up the same way as me, it’s awesome. We get to talk and joke a lot about how we grew up.

“It’s even funnier because our high schools – even though he’s a lot younger than me – are rival high schools, so we get to joke about that a little bit. It’s awesome. I love it.”

▪ Receiver DeVante Parker has looked good this week, with everyone hoping he can replicate last season’s breakout performance.

“He’s got excellent hand-eye coordination; he’s got route-running skills,” offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “He’s got the speed and the size to make a difference on the football field, especially when he’s one-on-one. He can be physical with guys. I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he develops into, and hopefully we can build on how he finished the year last year.”

▪ The most improved area of the team? Probably the pass rush, with the running game close behind. Newcomers Emanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy each had sacks on Friday. Keep in mind Shaq Lawson (6.5 sacks), Van Noy (6.5) and Ogbah (5.5 in 10 games) combined for nearly 19 sacks last season. Miami only had 23 as a team.

Cornerback almost assuredly will end up being one of the top three most upgraded areas, if not the top. But high-priced addition Byron Jones has been beaten on several plays this week. That shouldn’t cause much concern, considering his strong two-year body of work at the position for Dallas ...

The Dolphins on Friday brought in former Kent State linebacker Nate Holley, who had 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders last year. Holley, who will work out for Miami on Saturday, has some experience at safety, too, both at Kent State and during 2018 training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

