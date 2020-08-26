Another Tua highlight plus notes and observations from Day 8 of Dolphins practices

News, notes and observations from a generally dull Day 8 of Miami Dolphins’ padded practices on Wednesday:

▪ This was by far the most uneventful practice of camp, with no more than 20 total snaps in full team (11 on 11) drills and no explosive passing plays.

But there was, once again, a quarterback Tua Tagovailoa highlight.

On one play, he scrambled 18 yards up the middle, avoiding two defenders.

The fact Tagovailoa has regained his mobility nine months after major hip surgery is very encouraging.

One of his Alabama-based doctors, Lyle Cain, said the CAT scan of his hip was “perfect.”

The Dolphins have felt comfortable enough with his hip — and his mobility — to use plays that maximize his ability to move inside and outside the pocket.

Later, Tagovailoa completed a screen to Chandler Cox for a 25-yard gain.

But neither he nor Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Josh Rosen threw many passes during the lightest practice day of camp.

▪ Three players weren’t spotted on Wednesday: wide receiver DeVante Parker (an associate said he does not believe there’s an injury involved), rookie wide receiver Kirk Merritt (minor hamstring injury; expected to return soon) and running back Patrick Laird (day to day with a shoulder injury).

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who’s working on the side, remained on the COVID-19 list for a 15th consecutive day. He’s also still on the PUP list after December knee surgery.

▪ Kalen Ballage, battling for the No. 3 running back job, walked off the field slowly with trainers. [UPDATE: Ballage was cut on Wednesday afternoon.] Linebacker Sam Eguavoen also walked off, under his own power, with an undisclosed ailment.

▪ Receivers Jakeem Grant and Ricardo Louis, both dealing with injuries that aren’t too serious, worked on the exercise bike. Without Parker, Grant, Louis and Merritt on Wednesday, the Dolphins are having depth issues at wide receiver.

But Preston Williams, off November’s ACL surgery, returned after a rest day on Tuesday. Williams and Parker have looked very good in camp.

Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins also have had some good moments in camp, and Chester Rogers has made a bunch of catches.

Though Gary Jennings caught a touchdown from Tagovailoa on Monday, he has had a quiet camp and faces an uphill climb to stick. Speedy undrafted receiver Matt Cole is a candidate for the practice squad, which has expanded to 16 players this season.

Coach Flores on Wednesday raised the possibility of keeping as many as seven receivers or as few as five. Six might be the most likely.

▪ Flores is using game officials to make practices resemble a game situation (at least in some ways and even without players tackling each other). And on Wednesday, right guard Solomon Kindley was flagged in 1 on 1 work against Davon Godchaux.

▪ Durham Smythe had a reception Wednesday and has had a solid camp. Tight ends coach George Godsey spoke last week about how valuable Smythe is in ways most people wouldn’t recognize or that show up in the box score.

Tight end Adam Shaheen, acquired from the Chicago Bears last week, also has come on strong this week.

Chris Myarick and Nate Wieting are also competing for backup jobs behind Mike Gesicki.

▪ Jason Sanders hit field goals from 47, 52 and 55 yards.

Though the Dolphins had a FaceTime session with Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship before the draft and researched him, they never made an offer after the draft and decided not to bring in competition for Sanders.

Blankenship ultimately signed with the Colts.

Sanders was 23 for 30 on field goals and 29 for 30 on extra points last season.

▪ The Dolphins are expected to be off on Thursday, then practice on Friday at team headquarters in Davie and then have a scrimmage on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The opener is less than three weeks away, Sept. 13 at New England.