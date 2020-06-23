What we’re hearing on Miami Dolphins’ defensive plans. And more Tagovailoa feedback

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ As their offseason program comes to an end this week, the Dolphins haven’t released a depth chart and have no intentions of doing so.

After all, it’s difficult to make projections on competitive roster and starting battles during an offseason in which no on-field work is permitted because of a pandemic. And at least a half dozen starting jobs on the team are legitimately open.

But even so, Zoom sessions and individual instruction have left one player with the impression that this is what the Dolphins have in mind on defense heading into training camp:

(Two important caveats: This is nothing remotely official, just the observations from one veteran based on his takeaways from Zoom session interactions with teammates and coaches. And things certainly can change at competitive positions once on-field competition begins in training camp.)

That player’s suspicion is that Shaq Lawson will enter camp as the front-runner to start on the defensive line, along with incumbent starters Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins.

Emmanuel Ogbah could still beat out Lawson, but even if he doesn’t, Ogbah and Lawson figure to play on third downs and when Miami sometimes uses four defensive linemen.

Among the other defensive linemen, Raekwon Davis and possibly Jason Strowbridge and Zach Sieler could get playing time depending on how those three young players perform in preseason and training camp. Avery Moss, among others, remains in the mix for a backup job.

At linebacker, that veteran was under the impression that Raekwon McMillan and Vince Biegel are the front-runners to start alongside certain starters Kyle Van Noy and Jerome Baker when Miami plays a 3-4 front.

But because the Dolphins play a lot of five- and six-defensive back packages, Miami likely won’t have four natural linebackers on the field a lot of the time. Van Noy and Baker figure to be on the field when Miami plays only two linebackers.

Kamu Grugier-Hill (who has a chance to win a starting job), Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Eguavoen, Curtis Weaver and Trent Harris are competing for playing time as backups.

In the defensive backfield, the player was left with the impression that Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe are the likely starters at safety (no surprise there), and obviously, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard at cornerback.

Rookie Noah Igbinoghene will get a look in the slot, with Jamal Perry (formerly Jomal Wiltz) and Nik Needham likely in the mix there, too.

One player said not to rule out Cordrea Tankersley as a backup cornerback, though he has not played in an NFL game in 21 months and will need to stave off a half dozen skilled young players for a job in training camp.

▪ One thing you can count on from network NFL studio shows this offseason: A weekly segment on what the Dolphins should do with Tua Tagovailoa.

“I would proceed with caution,” former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci said on NFL Network. “He’s 22. He’s still a kid. Maybe play a little bit in the back nine, second half of the year. Be very judicious how and when you play him.”

But former NFL MVP Kurt Warner would take a more aggressive approach if he’s fully healthy (and his agent said he is healthy and ready to play if coaches decide to play him):

“It’s going to be determined when you get the injury history out of your mind,” Warner said. “Once that gets out of your mind, you get ready to play him as soon as you possibly can. When you have no more health concerns, it’s time to put him on the field.”

▪ Igbinoghene and second-round offensive lineman Robert Hunt remain the Dolphins’ only unsigned draft picks. But because terms of their contracts are already established, there’s no concern that either will miss the start of training camp.

Igbinoghene will get a four-year, $11.3 million deal. Hunt will get a four-year, $8.1 million contract.

▪ The NFL players union has the Dolphins’ cap space at $20.4 million. That will shrink by $3.5 million once Igbinoghene and Hunt are signed. Another $4 million or so is needed to sign a practice squad.

So that’s about $13 million. There also is a compelling need to carry over some space to the 2021 offseason because of an anticipated drop in the salary cap, as explained here.

And some space must be retained in case injuries or positive COVID-19 tests at a particular position leave the Dolphins needing to seek outside help this season.

So the Dolphins are in no position to offer $7 million to free agent cornerback Logan Ryan or free agent guard Larry Warford. But if there is a willingness by either player — or potentially others — to take a bargain-basement deal, Miami presumably will listen.

▪ Found this interesting: In what’s partly a function of elusiveness and instincts and partly a byproduct of having good blocking, new Dolphins running back Matt Breida is tied with Denver’s Phillip Lindsay for second in the NFL since 2017 in yards before contact at 2.4 per carry, behind only Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (3.1 average). That’s according to the good folks at Pro Football Focus.

PFF notes that “Breida has had the luxury of a top-five run-blocking offensive line [with the 49ers] per PFF grades since 2017, but he’s also outperformed expectations behind that group, putting up three of the top five single-season marks in the area by a running back over the past three seasons.”

▪ Quick stuff: The Dolphins can carry 91 players — instead of the traditional 90 - because they still have a roster exemption for developmental player Durval Queiroz Neto, who worked in practice on the defensive and offensive lines last season. That means Miami has four open roster spots…

The Dolphins coaching staff is back in the building but they can’t interact with the handful of injured players who are rehabbing, beyond simple greetings and how-have-you-been conversations…

According to the Palm Beach Post’s Tom D’Angelo, former Dolphins tight end Nick O’Leary had surgery to clear 100 percent blockage to the heart last month, but is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to resume his football career next season. O’Leary underwent an angioplasty on May 19 and has had two heart procedures....

Former Dolphins great Jason Taylor, one of the team’s preseason TV announcers, to WPLG-ABC 10’s Will Manso on the state of the franchise:

“I thought [general manager] Chris Grier did a fantastic job … I’m optimistic. I think they have the right guys at the head of the organization in Coach [Brian] Flores and players are responding.

“I love that Ryan Fitzpatrick is still here with Tua. Tua will come through his physical stuff and be ready to go. And the best part of it? I know everyone is excited about the quarterback, but they got a lot of fat guys! You’ve got to have fat guys to be successful — offensive linemen, forgive me for saying you’re fat; but they are a little bit. Defense they’ve got some big boys on the defensive line, too. So if you can shore up where the guys always get their hands dirty, then you’ve got a good football team.”