What we’re hearing on Dolphins and offensive line plan. And Saban’s message to Tua

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:

▪ When evaluators and draft analysts talk about Dolphins draft pick Austin Jackson, there’s generally a common theme: The former Southern California left tackle is very talented and has a high ceiling but might not necessarily be ready to start initially as a rookie.

The Dolphins don’t believe that’s necessarily the case. According to a source with direct knowledge, the Dolphins don’t view Jackson as a project who needs to sit on the bench his rookie year and learn.

They believe he’s talented enough now to be a starting left tackle this season, provided he earns the job in training camp and isn’t overwhelmed in August practices and preseason.

Put it this way: If Jackson isn’t the starting left tackle at some point early in the season (or by the beginning of the season) some internally will be disappointed. The Dolphins loved his film, even though he struggled against Iowa’s AJ Epenesa. They love his character. They love his talent.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only 11 quarterback hits on 1152 pass blocking snaps in his career.

The Dolphins will never publicly say they expect any rookie to come in and start. But privately, that’s the hope, even though virtually every draft analyst has said he might need time.

Pro Football Focus said: “Jackson is going to be a project for Miami, both technically and physically. His play strength was not that of a first-round pick.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper said Jackson “is going to need some time.” NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah said: “I don’t know that he can step on the field right now and be an impact tackle. But the upside with this kid is off the charts because of his ability to bend his knees and move.”

One factor working in Jackson’s favor is the lack of appealing alternatives at the position. One Dolphins official told associates before the draft that Miami does not want to go into the year with Julien Davenport as the starting left tackle.

Last season, PFF rated Davenport 69th among 82 qualifying tackles. Despite playing in only eight games, he allowed six sacks and 32 quarterback pressures, and PFF rated him 120th among all 126 offensive tackles in run blocking.

PFF said he allowed 12 sacks in 15 games for Houston in 2018 before he was traded to Miami last August in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

So in his last 23 games, Davenport has permitted 18 sacks, though he showed improvement last December. Even a raw Jackson might be a better alternative, if he holds his own in camp.

▪ Though some evaluators see Robert Hunt as a guard, we’re told the Dolphins at least want to give him a chance at right tackle. The plan - subject to change, obviously - is to allow Hunt and Jesse Davis to compete at right tackle and decide which player is better suited to tackle and which is better suited for guard.

That’s the thinking as of now. We’ll see if that changes by late July.

Hunt, selected 39th overall by Miami, has more experience at right tackle than right guard. Hunt moved to right tackle for all 14 games in 2018, and Sun Belt coaches considered his play good enough to vote him second-team all-conference. He missed time last season with a groin injury but still was named first-team All-SBC for his play at right tackle.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Hunt “has the necessary talent to become a solid future starter at right tackle.”

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner said Hunt “has the size and power to be a future Pro Bowl guard.”

▪ Add Pittsburgh and former UF linebacker Kylan Johnson to the list of undrafted free agents signed by the Dolphins. Johnson played in 25 games and started nine for the Gators and had 77 tackles and a sack and then decided to leave as a grad transfer last spring.

He thrived at outside linebacker for Pittsburgh, finishing last season with 55 tackles, including 11 for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said last October that “obviously he’s got talent, a ton of talent, I think NFL talent. He’s very coachable and very smart. He can fit in I think into any defense just because he’s a smart kid.”

The Dolphins have signed at least nine undrafted rookies. With those nine and veteran safety Kavon Frazier factored in, Miami has 89 players under contract. Either they’ve secretly added another player or still have two open roster spots. They’re allowed to carry 91 because of a roster exemption for Durval Queiroz Neto.

▪ Couple encouraging things about new cornerback Noah Igbinoghene: In 879 coverage snaps in his career, he allowed only three touchdowns.

And don’t underestimate his kick return ability: He averaged an impressive 27.3 yards, with two touchdowns, on 44 career returns and 35.2 on nine returns last season, which would have led the nation if he had enough returns to qualify.

“The Dolphins are getting a special player, a guy who’s only played corner for two years,” Auburn coach Gus Mazahn said. “He’s a great competitor, super kick returner. They are getting a complete package with Noah.”

Malzahn, raving about his worth ethic, told Auburn media that “there was one time where he practiced and thought he was just constipated. But after practice, he had to get his appendix taken out. And I don’t believe he was out for a long time with that.”

▪ Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who has been coaching new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has worked with him on protecting himself from injuries.

And Alabama coach Nick Saban stressed the importance of that in a chat last week with ESPN’s Rece Davis.

“I think Tua needs to learn a little bit about self-preservation,” Saban said. “I think most of his injuries here occurred after he could have gotten rid of the ball. He didn’t have to take the hit that he took and I think that he’s a great competitor and he’s always trying to make the plays.

“You don’t want to take that competitive spirit away but I do think that there’s a time when he needs to get rid of the ball so that he doesn’t get hit.”

▪ Quick stuff: NFL Network’s Deion Sanders predicted Tagovailoa is “going to be a phenomenal success in Miami. This guy is a flat out winner. Smart, professional. I love everything about this kid.”...

For those asking, the Dolphins haven’t yet assigned numbers to their rookies. Tua won’t keep his No. 13 because that jersey is retired in honor of Dan Marino. “Number drop soon; any ideas what I should wear?” Tua asked on social media on Monday.

Matt Breida’s camp and the Dolphins have not discussed any extension on his one-year, $3.3 million deal that he signed with the 49ers two weeks ago. That could change in the coming months, but Miami didn’t broach the issue before trading a fifth-round pick to San Francisco for the speedy Breida on Saturday.

