Where the Miami Dolphins stand on offense, what’s ahead and who’s at risk of being cut

A look at where the Dolphins depth chart stands at every position exiting the heavy lifting of free agency and entering the draft:

QUARTERBACK

▪ Under contract (three): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock.

▪ What’s ahead: A quarterback likely will be acquired high in the NFL Draft, with even money on Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, and the slim chance of convincing the Bengals to trade the No. 1 pick (Joe Burrow) to Miami. Jordan Love remains of interest to Miami in a potential trade-down.

Herbert’s odds of being the Dolphins’ pick have risen this offseason, because Miami appreciates his skill set and because the Dolphins won’t be able to examine Tagovailoa in person unless the NFL’s coronavirus-mandated rules change. The Dolphins also worry about Tagovailoa’s durability, though he remains under strong consideration.

Rosen will get another look this summer, but stands at a clear disadvantage behind Fitzpatrick, who has five years of experience playing for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

▪ Who’s at risk of not making it to camp: Rudock, if the Dolphins draft a quarterback as expected, and if Miami needs a roster spot.

Keep in mind that the Dolphins have 78 players under contract, own 14 draft picks and typically add a dozen or so undrafted rookies after the draft. Considering that teams cannot keep more than 90 players under contract at one time, a dozen or more players likely will need to be purged.

RUNNING BACK

▪ Under contract (seven): Jordan Howard, Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, De’Lance Turner, Samaje Perrine and fullback Chandler Cox.

▪ What’s ahead: Howard will be the starter or 1A, and a running back very likely will be added with one of Miami’s seven picks in the first three rounds, quite possibly Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins or Georgia’s D’Andre Swift at No. 26 overall. A second back with a legitimate chance to stick could be added on the third day of the draft.

▪ Who’s at risk of not making it to camp: Turner and Perrine, who were late-season additions. Ballage, despite his disastrous 2019 season, is gifted enough athletically that I doubt the organization releases him before giving him another long look in August. Linebacker and part-time fullback Elandon Roberts could ultimately make Cox superfluous.

WIDE RECEIVERS

▪ Under contract (11): DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, Gary Jennings, Ricardo Louis, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, Terry Wright, Andy Jones.

▪ What’s ahead: Though the draft is very deep at receiver, it would be surprising if the Dolphins draft a receiver in the first two rounds, because they have told people they believe they have enough quality at the position. (The exception would be if a high-end talent slips a lot.)

But a receiver could be added on Day 3, and at least one undrafted rookie figures to be plucked after the draft as camp competition. Keep in mind that Williams might not be ready to do everything in training camp off November’s ACL surgery. But Williams has said he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

▪ Who’s at risk of not making it to camp: Jones and Wright, who spent time on the practice squad last season, and perhaps Hollins.

TIGHT ENDS

▪ Under contract (four): Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts and Chris Myarick.

▪ What’s ahead: The Dolphins could draft a tight end on the third day, but they like this group, with Gesicki the starter, Smythe and Roberts competing for the blocking-heavy No. 2 job and Myarick hoping to take another step after a strong 2019 preseason and a year on the practice squad.

▪ Who’s at risk of not making it to camp: It’s conceivable that a tight end added during or after the draft could supplant Myrarick if a roster spot is needed, but the Dolphins are intrigued by the former Temple tight end, who showed ability as a receiver last August and is a decent blocker.

OFFENSIVE LINE

▪ Under contract (nine): Ted Karras, Jesse Davis, Ereck Flowers, Julien Davenport, Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, Keaton Sutherland, Adam Pankey.

▪ What’s ahead: A left tackle assuredly will be added early in the draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising if at least three of Miami’s 14 picks are offensive linemen.

Best guess on the starting offensive line: A rookie first-round pick at left tackle (Georgia’s Andrew Thomas or Houston’s Josh Jones or perhaps Southern Cal’s Austin Jackson at No. 18), Jesse Davis at right tackle, Ted Karras at center, Ereck Flowers at left guard and some combination of Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, a rookie draft pick or a cheap veteran at right guard.

▪ Who’s at risk of not making it to camp: Sutherland (the undrafted rookie tackle/guard who made two starts for Miami after being claimed off waivers from the Bengals last September) and Pankey, the guard/tackle who started one game after the Dolphins claimed him last season after three seasons in Green Bay, where he had only two game appearances in his career.

But considering the Dolphins likely will bring at least 14 offensive linemen to camp and only have nine, all nine on the roster could stick around into August. A cheap veteran guard or tackle also could be added, depending on what the draft delivers.

Here’s our look at where the Dolphins stand on defense.