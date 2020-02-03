One position where Dolphins feel they’re good enough, and another that’s now a priority

A quick six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ If there’s one position on the roster where the Dolphins do not believe they need to make a significant addition this offseason, it’s receiver.

One NFL source who spoke to the team said Miami feels they’re good enough there with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson (there’s a good chance he will be asked to restructure his contract) and Isaiah Ford. That’s six.

And that doesn’t even account for Gary Jennings (Seattle’s rookie fourth-rounder last season who sustained a season-ending injury shortly after arriving), Mack Hollins and a few others. Jennings will get a long look in the offseason program.

The Dolphins might take a receiver on the third day of the draft, but at this point, there is no desire to use a high draft pick on one.

“We’re stacked for sure,” Hurns said of the receiver position in a chat with WQAM’s Marc Hochman and Channing Crowder.

Williams, off a torn ACL, said he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

“What shocked me was his route running,” Hurns said of Williams. “You don’t see people with size that long who are able to get in and out of breaks. With 50/50 balls, he’s coming down with that. He’s going to be problem.”

▪ Cornerback has risen on the Dolphins’ priority list. It was reiterated to us in the past week that the Dolphins know they must address cornerback in free agency or the first two days of the draft.

Though they’re committed to Xavien Howard in the wake of his Dec. 30 domestic battery arrest, they know they need a starter opposite him, as well as someone who could fill in if he’s suspended.

Though rookie Nik Needham impressed at times, his nine touchdown passes permitted in his coverage area tied with Dallas’ Byron Jones for most allowed in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

▪ When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross publicly downplayed the possibility of a pursuit of impending free agent quarterback Tom Brady, we’re told it was genuine. According to one source, Miami is unlikely to strongly pursue Brady in free agency.

“We’re a team that’s building, and I don’t know why he’d really want to come to the Dolphins. He’s been one of the fiercest competitors there is and we’re at the stage with the Dolphins trying to really build a team for the future,” Ross said.

However, the source could not rule out the possibility (as mentioned by Tony Pauline and Mike Florio) that Brady might someday — well down the road — buy a minority stake in the team. That’s even more likely if Bruce Beal exercises his option to buy the team (as expected) if Ross sells or dies. Ross said last week he would own the Dolphins for the remainder of his lifetime.

NFL Network said the Patriots are prepared to pay Brady $30 million next season, and ESPN reported that the Raiders are poised to pursue him.

▪ Fox’s and NFL Network’s Charles Davis suggests that Miami should be a bit leery of Detroit possibly taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3, two spots before the Dolphins pick. Speaking on Joe Rose’s WQAM show, Davis said coach Matt Patricia likely wouldn’t support this, because he wants to win now to save his job.

But he noted “Matthew Stafford is 31, they haven’t won with Stafford” and there might be an appetite internally for a “reboot.”

On the Dolphins’ rebuilding plan, Davis said: “The only downside to me is you’ve got to hit, hit, hit. And you know how hard it is to hit on every pick. It’s almost impossible. We’re telling Chris Grier you’ve got to be better than you’ve ever had before and have good luck.”

But… “if you get a couple of big-time guys early, you might be able to entice people who want to come to Miami.”

▪ It was interesting that the Dolphins’ newly released promotional video includes multiple shots of Needham but none of Howard (who was arrested Dec. 30 on a battery charge). Safety Reshad Jones wasn’t shown either, which isn’t a surprise considering he’s a top candidate to be released. Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t shown, which could be a function of wanting to spotlight younger players instead.

Players most prominently featured in the video include Parker, Williams, Needham, Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Mike Gesicki and Hurns.

▪ Quick stuff: Among 58 metered markets, Miami-Fort Lauderdale’s 41.4 rating for the Super Bowl on WSVN-7 was a very good rating overall but ranked toward the bottom among major cities for the game, with exact numbers not yet available because of changes at Nielsen Media. Overall, the game averaged 99.8 million viewers nationally, which was a good number.

Jason Taylor, explaining to WQAM’s Rose why the Dolphins’ reboot is justified: “This team spent 8 to 10 years putting Band-Aids on stuff and Band-Aids only last so long.”...

Hurns on why players love being on the field with Fitzpatrick: “His energy is 24/7. You know how most quarterbacks have to be locked in and serious all the time? He’s having fun. He comes to the huddle making jokes. He was getting sacked a lot, and he doesn’t complain. He’s the oldest guy on the team, but he plays like he’s 5 years old, no stress. His energy is unmatched. You don’t see that for a quarterback, especially in the NFL.”