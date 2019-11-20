Dolphins lose two starters for the season at the same position, sign former UM player

The Dolphins made a flurry of roster moves Wednesday, including the addition of two former Hurricanes and the loss of their two starting safeties.

The Dolphins are placing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on injured reserve. They also lost receiver Gary Jennings for the season with an injury reportedly sustained in a celebration of a teammate’s touchdown last Sunday; he, too, was placed on injured reserve.

The Dolphins filled the roster spots by signing former UM defensive back Adrian Colbert, reinstating rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel off injured reserve and promoting former UM defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad

There’s a good chance this could be the end of Jones’ career in Miami; the Dolphins could save $11 million in cap space by cutting him.

Jones played Sunday after missing four games with a broken rib. He finished the season with 27 tackles in four games, all starts.

McCain has been dealing with injuries with both shoulders. One of those injuries was sustained during Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

McCain finished the season with 25 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions.

Eric Rowe, who began the season as a starting cornerback, and Steven Parker (claimed off waivers from the Rams on Labor Day weekend), likely will be Miami’s starting safeties moving forward this season.

And Colbert - who was signed off the Seahawks’ practice squad - will provide competition.

He played three seasons at Texas and then his final season at UM. The 49ers drafted him in the seventh round in 2017 and he entered the 2018 season as the starting free safety for the 49ers. He played in seven games with six starts before an ankle sprain ended his season in Week 7.

He spent two weeks on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster last season but has been on their practice squad this season.

Van Ginkel, the rookie fifth-round pick from Wisconsin, began practicing last week, and the Dolphins are eager to see a player who has been out since early August with a foot injury.

The new Dolphins coach staff moved McCain from cornerback (where he played in the slot and boundary) to free safety this past spring and were impressed by how he made the transition.

McCain said last week that he’s pleased how it went.

“I’m glad they believe in me to play multiple roles,” he said. “They believe in my instincts and ball skills and my ability to make plays. whatever is needed to help the team win, I’m willing to do that.”

Pro Football Focus rated McCain the 62nd best safety this season.

Jones, 31, has played 10 seasons for the team and made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2015 and 2017. But his future here is dubious at best; he would be paid $11.5 million (which is non-guaranteed) if he’s on the team next season, with a $15.6 million cap space.

Miami explored trading Jones this past offseason but never found an appealing trade. Jones said he wanted to be here this season and was assured by management in late August that he wouldn’t be traded.

The McCain/Rowe safety combination had some good moments in recent weeks, and McCain saw advantages in two cornerbacks playing safety.

“You have more guys covering the field that are used to covering the deep part of the field.,” McCain said. “Not saying [Jones] hasn’t. He’s done it a long time in his career. Having those corner backgrounds helps the defense.”

McCain likely will return next season. He’s due $5.5 million next season with a $6.2 million cap hit.