Dolphins give new contract to veteran wide receiver

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) falls into the end zone for a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP

The Dolphins signed veteran receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year extension on Saturday, rewarding a player whose role increased substantially a week ago.

The deal - which comes three months before Hurns was eligible for unrestricted free agency - is worth $8 million over two years, with $3.27 million of that guaranteed, according to a source.

Hurns, who attended Carol City High and the University of Miami, told The Miami Herald on Friday that he hoped to remain with the Dolphins longterm.

“It’s been good coming back home,” he said. “It’s like night and day from where we started this season.”

Hurns, 28, has forged a good relationship with receivers coach Karl Dorrell: “Karl is big on technique and details. He’s going to tell you what to expect” from an opponent.

Hurns, who missed a game after sustaining a concussion against Dallas, has caught 13 passes for 170 yards, a 13.2 average, with one touchdown in eight games, including three starts. He moved into a starting role last Sunday against the Colts and played 89 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps in the wake of Preston Williams’ season-ending injury.

In his six-year career (including the first four with Jacksonville and last season with Dallas), Hurns has caught 222 passes for 3134 yards (a 13. 1 average) and 24 touchdowns. He has appeared in 76 games and started 52.

“Dependability is the word I use with Allen,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said. “Since he’s come in here, he’s been a detailed, dependable, accountable player for us. I know that’s one of the reasons we have a lot of confidence in Allen. He’s always going to do the right thing and be in the right position. I know Fitzpatrick has a lot of confidence in him, just as the coaching staff does. ... I’m really glad that he’s on our roster.”

Hurns’ signing gives the team five established receivers under contract for next season: Hurns, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. A few unestablished receivers, including recent waiver claim Gary Jennings, are also under contract. And Williams might not be ready for training camp after an ACL injury.

But it’s more than likely that Wilson will be released; the Dolphins would have $9.5 million in cap and salary savings by releasing him, a move that seems increasingly inevitable.

Grant, who has dealt with a hamstring injury, has had a disappointing year as a receiver (16 for 132, 8.3 average) and as a returner (his 20.9 kickoff average is a pedestrian 16th) and his contract extension allows Miami to walk away by next March without paying him any of his $3.8 million base salary in 2020. Cutting him would result in only $2.4 million in dead money.