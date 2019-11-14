Jesse Davis’ one hope, the concern with Ballage and clock ticking on two players

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ Now that he has played four positions on the offensive line in his career here, right tackle Jesse Davis has one hope: to be able to play the same position two years in a row.

So while Davis will gladly do what’s asked of him, he would love to be able to stay at right tackle next season.

“I want to home in on one position,” Davis told me this week. “I don’t know what it’s like staying in one spot for two years.”

The upshot to that? “I would be able to work on veteran things” to polish his skills at right tackle, such as “hand placement. There are a lot of things to work on.”

Pro Football Focus rates Davis 55th among 75 qualifying tackles. Last season, PFF rated him 77th among all guards.

How does coach Brian Flores believe Davis has played at right tackle?

“Jesse has done a very, very good job,” Flores said. “Wherever you put him, he will be productive and play well. He is going to play hard, play physical, be tough. I like having Jesse on this team. I feel very confident in his ability.”

Davis’ evaluation? “I was going well until the Pittsburgh game and TJ Watt gave me a hard time.”

But when he saw Watt “expose” a Rams offensive lineman, “I didn’t feel too, too bad.”

Entering this season, Davis had played 33 snaps at left tackle, 177 at left guard, 1327 at right guard and 120 at right tackle.

This season, Davis started the first three games at left tackle before moving to right tackle after missing a game with an injury.

▪ The Dolphins must decide by next Wednesday whether to place offensive tackle Julien Davenport on the 53 man roster or keep him out for the season. Players who have been designated to return off injured reserve must be activated within 21 days of their first practice and Davenport began practicing Oct. 31.

Davenport said he will “hopefully” be placed on the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against Buffalo. “I’m in game shape, feel pretty good,” he said.

The 21-day clock began on Wednesday for linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the other player who has been designated to return from IR.

▪ One of the benefits of having Eric Rowe at safety the past month - he has covered a lot of tight ends in that role - is that it has reduced the number of times linebackers have been in pass coverage. And that’s a good thing, with this Dolphins team and with many NFL teams.

Here are passing metrics against Dolphins linebackers, courtesy of Pro Football Focus: Jerome Baker has had 31 passes thrown in his coverage area, with 22 completions for 256 yards and a 95.6 passer rating against…. Sam Eguavoen: 10 completions, 11 attempts, 113 yards, 109.5 rating…. Raekwon McMillan: 7 completions, 8 attempts, 121 yards, 118 rating.

Rowe clearly is better equipped to defend tight ends than, say, linebacker Kiko Alonso was in last year’s defensive system.

Incidentally, Reshad Jones practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since being sidelined with a cracked rib a month ago. Jones has said he will play Sunday against Buffalo.

▪ The Dolphins have suggested that Kalen Ballage is not entirely to blame for his subpar 2.1 rushing average. But while he hasn’t received great blocking, here’s the problem:

He’s the league’s worst back (minimum 25 carries) in yards gained after first contact. After being hit by a defender, Ballage averages 1.45 yards after that point - which is 106th in the league.

By comparison, Arizona and former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake averages 3.13 after first contact (22nd in the league), Dolphins running back Mark Walton 3.08 after first contact (25th) and Buffalo and former Dolphins running back Frank Gore 2.73 (51st).

That’s why Ballage - even beyond the early-season drops -hasn’t left much reason for optimism.

▪ Jason Sanders - after kicking field goals of 47, 48 and 48 yards against the Colts - said: “I’ve been looking for a game like this this season, a breakthrough.”

He said he made no mechanical changes after missing four field goals earlier this season (he’s 9 for 13 for the season). His former special teams coach, Darren Rizzi, checked in with Sanders to say hello a couple of weeks ago. Rizzi now coaches the Saints’ special teams.

▪ The last word, from Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan: “Mom will ask me if we’re really tanking. I tell my mom to get off Twitter, get off Instagram.’”

