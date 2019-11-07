Here’s the Dolphins’ pitch to keep season ticket holders. And the perks being offered

How do you motivate your fans to renew their season tickets during one of the worst seasons in Dolphins history?

Understandably, with a large supply of hope trafficking. And by offering a party — possibly in Las Vegas — and a chance to meet what could be the Dolphins’ biggest draft class this century.

Team president Tom Garfinkel this week sent the following letter to season-ticket holders, which was obtained by the Miami Herald:

“I want to start by saying thank you. Every day I am continually impressed and appreciative of our passionate, resilient, and loyal fan base.

“There is no question that it has been a tough season. In spite of that, I can tell you that I am more excited about the future of the Miami Dolphins than I have ever been. The goal of everyone in this organization is to honor the proud winning tradition of the Miami Dolphins and to build a Championship team; not a team that can make the playoffs, but a Championship team that can be sustained over a period of time. In order to do that, we had to take a different approach and build a roster and a culture with a shared set of values and standards. Our Owner Stephen Ross said it best:

“The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls. We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough. I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”

And our General Manager Chris Grier echoed that sentiment when he said:

“The plan is to build a winner here. No one likes losing. We’ve talked about building a team that’s going to win, and win and compete for championships for a long time instead of being this one year and you fall back for two or three. Long term vision, but we will be aggressive.”

Championship teams start with people. We have both a committed Owner in Stephen Ross as well as leaders making decisions in our football operations in Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and Brandon Shore who are smart, strategic, and team-first competitors. They have shared values, high standards, and approach everything with an open mind and a willingness to do things differently if it means it helps the Dolphins get better. They have put us in a position to succeed.

We now have:

▪ A tough, disciplined, and smart Head Coach with a talented coaching staff

▪ The beginnings of a core group of talented young players who are unselfish, team-first leaders

▪ The most draft capital in Dolphins history (5 of the top 60 picks or so and 14 total picks in the 2020 NFL draft - and 4 of the top 60 picks or so in the 2021 NFL draft) - Over $100 million in projected salary cap space for 2020

We also now have a world-class stadium and a new Football Training Facility being built that we will be moving into in early 2021. Great success takes time and is difficult to achieve. We are all committed to working hard to build the winning team that you deserve. As Chris Grier said, we will be aggressive to accomplish our goals.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Tom Garfinkel

Vice-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Miami Dolphins

As part of the letter, the Dolphins gave season-ticket holders until Nov. 17 to renew if they want extra perks, including being “the first to meet the Dolphins’ 2020 draft class” and a VIP draft party “invite to an exclusive VIP area in Miami or Las Vegas,” where the 2020 NFL Draft will be held.

According to a source, the Dolphins will lower the per game price of season ticket prices for some seats, and retain the same prices for other seats. No prices will go up. Every fan will pay less overall because the team will host only seven regular-season games at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020, with one game to be played in Mexico City or London.

