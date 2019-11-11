Dolphins clarify situation at QB. And who graded out best, worst against the Colts.

Minutes after the Washington Redskins announced they would use the final seven games of their season to play rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Dolphins coach Brian Flores made clear on Monday that the franchise remains committed to playing Ryan Fitzpatrick over second-year pro Josh Rosen — at least for now.

Asked if Fitzpatrick will remain the starter for the remainder of the season or whether this will be a week-to-week decision, Flores said: “He’s going to be our quarterback moving forward. Things change in this league. I see him as the quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“He’s done a really good job. The guys feed off his energy. He’s been able to move the football, made some really tough plays for us, scrambling, getting out of the pocket, making throws. He’s been productive. He’ll be in there.”

Rosen started three games earlier this season before Fitzpatrick replaced him during the Redskins game and rallied the Dolphins with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Fitzpatrick has started since and has led the team to two consecutive wins.

Flores has said that the Dolphins do not need to play Rosen in games to evaluate him.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Beyond three players who had interceptions Sunday (Bobby McCain, Nik Needham and Steven Parker), Flores mentioned these players as having under-the-radar good games Sunday at Indianapolis: linebacker Vince Biegel (“played tough in the run game, had some good rushes, hits on the quarterback”); receiver DeVante Parker (“showed up in critical situations”); defensive back Jomal Wiltz (“showed up in the kicking game and defensively”) and fullback Chandler Cox (“a few good blocks”).

Flores said center Daniel Kilgore played well after missing three games with a knee injury.

▪ The biggest playing time beneficiary of receiver Preston Williams’ injury? Allen Hurns, who played 59 of 66 offensive snaps, with Parker logging 63. Albert Wilson’s snaps also increased, to 35, and he gained no yards on his only reception. Jakeem Grant’s offensive snaps stayed stagnant, at 15.

▪ The Dolphins again used six offensive linemen on a handful of plays, with Chris Reed entering as that sixth lineman on five snaps.

▪ Kalen Ballage played 54 snaps at running back, with Patrick Laird and Cox logging eight snaps each and Myles Gaskin five.

▪ Defensively, trust has grown in Needham to the point that he joined Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain as the only players to play all 70 defensive snaps. Among other defensive backs, Wiltz and former Saints starter Ken Crawley played 41, Steven Parker 32 in his most extensive work in weeks, Ryan Lewis 28 and Chris Lammons 20.

▪ At linebacker, Biegel continues to play the second-most snaps behind Jerome Baker, while Charles Harris — who had a tackle for loss — continues to receive limited playing time. On Sunday, Baker played 64 of 70 snaps (it would have been more if he hadn’t left briefly with an injury), Biegel 56, Raekwon McMillan 44, Sam Eguavoen 28, Harris 16 and Trent Harris 14.

▪ On the defensive line, Taco Charlton played 57 of 70 snaps, with Christian Wilkins logging 49, Davon Godchaux 44 and John Jenkins 20.

▪ Among players with a minimum of 10 snaps for the Dolphins on Sunday, Pro Football Focus gave its highest grades on offense to center Kilgore, Parker, Grant, right tackle Jesse Davis and quarterback Fitzpatrick.

PFF gave its worst offensive grade to left tackle J’Marcus Webb (allowed a sack, two hits and five hurries), with guard Michael Deiter (three hurries and a hit allowed) and Wilson just ahead of him.

▪ Among players with a minimum of 10 snaps for the Dolphins on Sunday, PFF gave its highest defensive grades to Needham (allowed three of eight passes thrown against him to be caught, for 34 yards, with an interception), Charles Harris, Crawley, McCain and Lewis.

PFF gave its worst grade to Baker, with Godchaux and Eguavoen just ahead of him.

▪ Rowe, who played safety for a fourth consecutive week, has done a good job against opposing tight ends. He gave up a 31-yard completion late to Eric Ebron on a play that was well defended. But for the day, he allowed only two of eight passes in his coverage area to be caught, for those 31 yards.

▪ Flores credited cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer for helping find Needham, who was signed after going undrafted.

“In March, Boyer said I think I’ve got a kid from UTEP who’s pretty decent,” Flores said. “When he said pretty decent, that means he’s probably pretty good.”