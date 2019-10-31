Here’s what happens if the Dolphins finish tied for worst record. And veteran returns

Something to keep in mind as the winless Miami Dolphins prepare to meet the one-win New York Jets on Sunday and the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 22, both at Hard Rock Stadium:

Even if the Dolphins (0-7) lose to the Jets (1-6) or to the Bengals (0-8), it would not assure them of landing the first overall pick if the Dolphins finish tied with one of those teams for the NFL’s worst record.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is projected to be the likely — but not definite — top pick if the team drafting needs a quarterback, but Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert also factor into that discussion.

In situations where teams finished the previous season with identical records, the draft position is decided by strength of schedule — the aggregate winning percentage of a team’s opponents. The team that played the schedule with the lowest winning percentage will be awarded the higher pick.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If the teams have the same strength of schedule, the next tie breaker would be record against conference opponents and then divisional opponents.

Keep in mind that the Dolphins and Jets have 10 common opponents — the other AFC East teams (four games), the AFC North teams (four) and the NFC East teams (four) and two against each other.

That leaves only two differences in their schedule. The Jets played Jacksonville (4-4) and host Oakland (3-4). The Dolphins played the Chargers (3-5) and visit the Colts (5-2). So a Dolphins/Jets tiebreaker would come down to the records of those four teams; the Jets would narrowly own the tiebreaker at the moment.

As for a potential tie with the Bengals, the Dolphins and Cincinnati have common opponents with Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cleveland (those teams’ records count twice in tabulating the Bengals’ strength of schedule), plus Buffalo, the Jets and New England (those teams’ records count twice in tabulating the Dolphins’ strength of schedule).

Among the six non-common opponents, the Bengals’ opponents (Seattle, San Francisco, Arizona, Rams, Jacksonville and Oakland are a combined 28-17) have a better combined record than Miami’s opponents (Chargers, Colts, Dallas, Washington, Philadelphia, Giants are a combined 19-27). So that’s encouraging for Miami, though it works against Miami if the Steelers and Browns finish with bad records and the Patriots and Bills have very good records.

The Bengals are benching veteran Andy Dalton and starting fourth-round rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. But unless Finley is extraordinary, the Bengals likely would have interest in Tagovailoa.

The Jets or 1-7 Redskins — if either gets the top pick — could opt for Young or, potentially, Tagovailoa if they determine that Sam Darnold or Dwayne Haskins aren’t their longterm answers. The 1-7 Falcons likely would opt for Young if they get the top pick, with quarterback Matt Ryan signed longterm.

DAVENPORT DESIGNATED

The Dolphins can bring two players off injured reserve this season, and the Dolphins are designating offensive tackle Julien Davenport as one of them. Coach Brian Flores said Davenport would begin practicing Thursday. He’s eligible to play Nov. 17 against Buffalo.

“We know rust from not being in practice for a long period of time,” Flores said.

Davenport began the season as one of Miami’s starting tackles but sustained a knee injury in practice in the days after the opener.

The Dolphins can bring back one other player off injured reserve, with rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (ankle) and rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) the top candidates. Cornerback Aqib Talib would be an option; he’s eligible to return from a knee injury Week 15. Cornerback Xavien Howard could return for the finale, but that’s highly unlikely.

Once a player begins practicing, he must be designated as one of the two players who will be activated off injured reserve.

▪ Brian Flores said the Dolphins decided to place Howard on injured reserve because “we felt that was the best decision for X. He has been dealing with the knee for some time.. His career and future with this team we felt that was the best move. There were a lot of conversations and we felt that was the best thing for him and this team. We will take a long-term approach.”

Howard’s history with his knees - he has had surgery on both - factored into the decision. Flores declined to say if Howard will need surgery, but a source close to him said that is not in the plans at this point.

▪ Cornerback Ken Crawley — who has 23 NFL starts in four seasons for the Saints — is suddenly the most experienced healthy cornerback on the roster, but Flores isn’t going to rush him into a game.

“We like what we’ve seen from him [on tape],” Flores said. “Going into a new environment, I’m sure he doesn’t know where the practice field is. He’s going to have to find his way.”

Safety Reshad Jones - who has missed two games with a chest injury - practiced Thursday. But cornerback Ken Webster — who sustained an ankle injury against Pittsburgh — did not.

▪ Flores said tight end Clive Walford — who was signed a day after Nick O’Leary was released — “had a really good preseason. We were happy with the type of player he was, what he brought to this team. But he got injured, which was unfortunate. His role will be what he makes of it. Tough kid.”

▪ Flores was non-committal about whether undrafted rookie and preseason standout Patrick Laird would get work on offense as a third running back but praised his preparation and his play on special teams.

“If he does get an opportunity on offense, he has to take advantage of it,” Flores said.