What the Dolphins are seeking for Drake. And former 3rd-round pick says he’s healthy

The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions are among several teams that have shown some level of interest in running back Kenyan Drake, according to two people briefed on the situation.

But no team — as of Friday morning — had been willing to meet the Miami Dolphins’ asking price.

One NFL person said his understanding is that the Dolphins want at least a fourth-round pick for Drake.

Another source said even though multiple teams have inquired about Drake, the offers haven’t been attractive. One team discussed giving the Dolphins a seventh-round 2020 pick that could become a sixth if certain thresholds are met. Another was interested in dealing a late-round 2021 pick. But the Dolphins want more than that.

Faced with the prospect of losing Drake for nothing in free agency next spring, the Dolphins might end up taking the best available offer before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. But that’s not certain.

The Dolphins wanted to sign Drake to a contract extension last month, but his agents never responded to Miami’s offer. Drake has said he hasn’t asked for a trade, but his disinterest in a new contract with the team has left the Dolphins believing he doesn’t have a long-term future here.

And if the Dolphins simply allow him to leave in free agency, they likely would not get a compensatory draft pick because they plan to be active in free agency next offseason.

Drake leads the Dolphins is yards rushing (174) and carries (47), but is averaging just 3.7 per carry and is playing off the bench behind Mark Walton. He has 22 receptions (second on the team behind receiver Preston Williams) for 174 yards.

McCAIN TO PLAY

Though the Dolphins declined to reveal their internal discipline for cornerback Bobby McCain’s spitting incident in Buffalo, coach Brian Flores said he will play on Monday night at Pittsburgh. A Bills fan accused McCain of spitting on him and threatening to spit on a 13-year old boy. Flores said the Dolphins are disciplining him internally, and McCain said he regretted the incident.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a player, as a person,” Flores said. “That’s all behind us.”

▪ The Dolphins must decide by Nov. 6 whether they will activate defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the physically unable to perform list, and Flores stopped short of saying they definitely will play this season. Both players, who are now eligible to return to game action, had significant knee injuries last season — Tankersley during a Dolphins practice and Nkemdiche during a game for Arizona.

Tankersley, a third-round pick in 2017, said he has been cleared medically to do everything, feels fine and is ready to play if activated off PUP.

Flores said both players are in “good shape” but “need a lot of work” on footwork, hand placement and technique.

“We haven’t activated either guy; that’s still something as a staff we’re going through whether or not we want to do that,” Flores said. “But in the case if they were active, I would say the first time out would be a small role. Maybe a little bit of something in the kicking game. Maybe something 10 to 12 snaps defensively at the most. Are they in football shape? Yeah, I think they’re in good football shape. Are they in actual playing condition? You’ve got to play to get into that condition.”

Both resumed practicing on Oct. 16, the first day they were eligible.

▪ Though cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) said he will play Monday, he also said that two weeks ago before missing two games. Flores said Howard and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) - who were both limited in Friday’s practice - have “got a shot” to play, adding “we’ll be close with both players. I think both guys want to go, and if you ask them, they’re playing.”

Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and center Daniel Kilgore (knee) were the only Dolphins who did not practice at all Friday.