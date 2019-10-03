The surprising, disappointing early results at a spot Dolphins thought would be a strength

SHARE COPY LINK

If there’s one position where the Dolphins entered this season most definitely not tanking, it was cornerback.

They began September with a Pro Bowl corner, Xavien Howard, who this past May was awarded one of the richest defensive back contracts in NFL history.

They began last month with a 2018 first-round draft pick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was best in the league in passer rating against among slot cornerbacks last season.

And they began the season with a former second-round draft pick, Eric Rowe, who earned such trust from Bill Belichick that he was a New England Patriots starter to begin last season before a groin injury ended his season after four games.

But nothing at this position has worked out how the Dolphins hoped.

Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh after requesting a trade, Howard’s coverage metrics have dropped dramatically, Rowe’s play has been uneven and slot corner Jomal Wiltz sustained a groin injury, creating a need for heavy snaps by a rookie seventh-rounder who spent the summer with the Patriots.

Among 106 qualifying cornerbacks ranked by Pro Football Focus for performance this season, those who have played the most snaps for the Dolphins are ranked 91st (Rowe), 96th (Howard) and 102nd (Wiltz).

“I think at points in time, you’ve seen flashes of really good play from a lot of guys,” cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer said. “We’ve seen flashes of poor play. We need to be more consistent as coaches and they need to be more consistent as players.”

Howard’s play has been particularly puzzling. Last season, he led all NFL cornerbacks in passer rating against at 61.9. This season, among cornerbacks who have been targeted at least 15 times, his 141.2 passer rating against is fifth worst.

He has allowed 14 of 18 passes thrown against him to be caught, for 162 yards and two touchdowns, per PFF.

He entered the season with 11 interceptions in his previous 17 games but doesn’t have one in four games.

So what’s going on? Howard wasn’t in the locker room to comment this week, but the team doesn’t believe his play is suffering from any disappointment about the roster dismantling.

“I want light at the end of the tunnel,” Howard told ESPN two weeks ago. “I want something to look forward, for our work to get rewarded. I do worry about that. I don’t feel like my prime is being wasted, but I feel like a season is important. My main focus right now is staying healthy. I’m trying to win and be better with the people we have in the locker room. It is what it is... They ended up paying me. I’m here. Just gotta deal with it.”

Rowe, meanwhile, played well against Dallas but has been victimized in the other three games. His season numbers, per PFF: 20 targets, 14 completions for 193 yards, two touchdowns and a 134 passer rating in his coverage area.

“At times, when he uses his hands and he tackles well, that’s been really good for us,” Boyer said. “The things that he struggled with, we’re working hard to improve those.”

Rowe, signed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract in the spring, has more history with coach Brian Flores than any other player on the team.

“I want to be here; I would love to get an extension,” Rowe said. “I love playing with Flo. I love the defense, know how it works.”

Rowe knew he would be targeted a lot this season because he’s playing opposite a Pro Bowl cornerback. But because Howard has shadowed some top receivers — including Dallas’ Amari Cooper — Rowe actually has been targeted only twice more than Howard has.

“I’ve been on the other side of lot of Pro Bowl corners — Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, [Howard]. I see it as an opportunity for me to be a Pro Bowl corner. I feel I cover just as well as X. You come my way, shoot, I’ll make the play.”

Wiltz, who spent the past two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad before joining the Dolphins in February, has been a player this regime wants to succeed, because they appreciate his work ethic and athleticism and have familiarity with him.

But Wiltz struggled before the groin injury, allowing seven of 10 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 153 yards and two touchdowns and a 152.1 passer rating against. Then-Patriots receiver Antonio Brown pushed off on one of those touchdowns and probably should have been called for offensive pass interference. Wiltz hopes to return after this weekend’s bye.

In his absence, the Dolphins last Sunday used Mississippi seventh-round rookie Ken Webster, who was cut by the Patriots on Labor Day weekend, as their third corner instead of special teams standout Chris Lammons.

Webster is “very diligent,” Boyer said. “He’s in early. He’s out late. He’s got pretty good coverage skills. He can play physical. He’s got heavy hands and he can tackle well. He’ll probably get more opportunities moving forward.”

After evaluating these cornerbacks in games, Boyer suggested the onus is on the coaching staff to determine what situations they should be put in, and which they shouldn’t be.

“I think that’s our job as a staff,” he said. “After we’ve asked them to do multiple things, guys that are doing certain things well, try to keep them in those spots or in those situations. Things that we’ve struggled with a little bit we’ll try to eliminate or limit the amount of times that guys could be in those spots.”