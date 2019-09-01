Patriots purge handful of Hurricanes. And more tough news for UM on NFL cut down day

Braxton Berrios is enjoying the NFL Draft process University of Miami Hurricanes' wide receiver, Braxton Berrios (8) speaks to the media​ during Miami's Pro Day at the Dolphins practice facility in Davie, FL, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami Hurricanes' wide receiver, Braxton Berrios (8) speaks to the media​ during Miami's Pro Day at the Dolphins practice facility in Davie, FL, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

More than 1000 NFL players lost their jobs on Saturday, and at least 16 former Hurricanes were among them, including five players who had been New England Patriots as recently as Friday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always had a pulse on UM talent, even attending the Hurricanes’ Pro Day some years.

But he dumped five Hurricanes Saturday: receiver Braxton Berrios, center Tyler Gauthier, defensive end Trent Harris, defensive tackle Ufomba Kamalu and offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis.

The Patriots signed Gauthier and St. Louis after they went undrafted in April. Both are eligible for the practice squad, as is Berrios, who spent last year on injured reserve after being selected in the sixth round, then had three catches for 45 yards in preseason this year.

Other Canes released on Saturday:

▪ Rookie defensive tackle Gerald Willis, who was signed by Baltimore after surprisingly going undrafted.

▪ Rookie running back Trayone Gray and veteran linebacker/safety Ray-Ray Armstrong by Cleveland, which still has four Canes on its roster even after trading Duke Johnson to Houston.

▪ Cornerback Mike Jackson, by Dallas, which was surprising because it’s somewhat uncommon to see a team cut a fifth-rounder four months after drafting him. Rookie defensive end Joe Jackson made the Cowboys 53-man roster.

▪ Cornerback Jhavonte Dean, by Pittsburgh.

▪ Offensive lineman KC McDermott, by Jacksonville.

▪ Offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche, by the Giants.

▪ Rookie defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, by Minnesota.

▪ Cornerback Corn Elder, by Carolina.

▪ Former walk-on quarterback Vincent Testaverde, by Tampa Bay.

▪ Former UM and Texas safety Adrian Colbert, by San Francisco.

Some of these players, if not most, could end up on practice squads after clearing waivers.

In better news, safety Jaquan Johnson was very good in preseason and made the Bills as a rookie sixth-rounder. And running back Travis Homer made the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie sixth-rounder.

UM BOOKS GAME

The Hurricanes booked a Sept. 14, 2024 football home game with Ball State after agreeing to pay them $1.5 million, according to a public record’s request made by fbschedules.com.

UM will not play a return game in Muncie, Indiana.

Also in 2024, UM plays at Florida and at Notre Dame and hosts Florida A&M in its other non-conference games.