UM’s Jordan envisions matching rare NFL feat: “College football hates to see Miami good”

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) looks on as Duke defeats the University of Miami 20-12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

The Miami Hurricanes have produced their fair share of first-round tight ends, from Kellen Winslow Jr. to Jeremy Shockey to David Njoku.

But not even the Canes have achieved the unique distinction that Iowa accomplished during the first night of this past April’s NFL Draft, when two Hawkeyes tight ends were selected in the first round --- T.J. Hockenson eighth to Detroit and Noah Fant 20th to Denver.

UM’s Brevin Jordan - in partnership with fellow sophomore Will Mallory - wants to change that.

“Will’s going to be a shock this year,” Jordan said. “He’s going to put up huge numbers and the physicality he has [now will make a difference]. He was undersized a little bit last year. The dude has put on like 20 pounds. He’s a lot faster, a lot bigger, a lot stronger. I can truthfully see us both going first round together, like Iowa did last year.”

Jordan and Mallory have three years of eligibility remaining, and a lot would need to happen for them to emerge as first-round prospects.

After all, Mallory had just five catches last season for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jordan had 32 for 287 and four touchdowns. Mallory’s blocking was a weakness, though UM coaches believe he has improved.

But they’re excellent receivers and should thrive in Dan Enos’ offense.

“Every play there’s a tight end, two tight ends or three tights on the field,” Jordan said. “[Enos] uses tight ends every play. I absolutely think [we’ll be targeted more]. The offense has made me a better player. I am running a lot of routes I didn’t run last year. Last year, I ran a lot of bubbles. This year, I’m running the whole route tree.”

Mallory says his blocking “definitely come a long way since last year. Still got a lot of room to improve on that. Coach [David] Feeley and their staff did a great job of getting me bigger and stronger. Hopefully that helps me improve this year.”

Both tight ends love what they’ve seen from quarterback Jarren Williams.

“He knows the playbook in and out,” said Jordan, who calls Williams his best friend. “He eats, sleeps football. To see how much he’s matured, all the ladders, weight room stuff, quarterback stuff, to finally get his chance, is good. We definitely felt like he was doing the best [of the quarterbacks] but it was hard to tell because all three were so talented.”

Mallory’s take on Williams: “He’s done a great job the way he throws the ball. It’s one of the best balls I’ve seen thrown. He has a natural talent for this. Really proud of him.”

Jordan couldn’t be any more excited about this season.

“College football hates to see Miami good,” he said. “We’re one of the most hated teams in college football. We feed off that. We love that. You don’t like us? Cool. We want to be those type of guys.”

