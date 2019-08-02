Three hosts dismissed, Le Batard and other shows change stations, in radio overhaul

Behind the scenes with Dan Le Batard A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach.

South Florida’s highest-profile all-sports radio stations made major changes on Friday, dismissing two hosts, making another part-time and moving two popular shows to new stations, including Dan Le Batard’s highly rated ESPN program.

Entercom, which owns WQAM 560 and 790 The Ticket and five FM stations in the market, eliminated Josh Friedman’s and Alex Donno’s midday show on WQAM and Curtis Stevenson’s afternoon drive show on 790 The Ticket.

Friedman was dismissed, but Donno will remain in a part-time role with the station, hosting some talk shows. Stevenson might still be involved in some Miami Hurricanes coverage but will no longer do talk shows.

Meanwhile, Le Batard’s 10 a.m. to 1 p.m show will be shifted from The Ticket to 560 AM, as part of an effort to make WQAM more of a national station and 790 The Ticket more of a local one.

The local hour of Le Batard’s show has been eliminated.

Here’s the new lineup beginning Monday:

790 The Ticket: Brendan Tobin, Brian “The Beast” London and Leroy Hoard will become the new morning show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., moving from their 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. slot… Jonathan Zaslow and Amber Wilson, who had been 790’s morning team, will shift to the 10 am to 2 p.m. slot. Brett Romberg, who had worked with Zaslow and Wilson on the morning show, parted ways with the station a week ago…

Marc Hochman and Channing Crowder — who had been WQAM’s afternoon drive hosts — will now have that program on 790 and WQAM. On The Ticket, the Hochman/Crowder show will air from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.... 790 The Ticket eliminated the Stevenson-hosted program that was using alternating co-hosts (Brian Monroe, Damione Lewis and Reshad Butler)....

Zack Duarte will do his local show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on nights without Heat or some NBA playoff games, followed by Scott Ferrall’s national show from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Amy Lawrence’s national show from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

WQAM 560: The Joe Rose Show, also featuring co-host Zach Krantz, will remain in the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. slot…. Le Batard’s national show will air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., replacing the Friedman/Donno show on WQAM’s airwaves…

WQAM will add ESPN Radio’s Stephen A. Smith show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and then pick up the final three hours of the Hochman/Crowder show. The best of talk shows on the station will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At nights, WQAM will carry either games or ESPN Radio (Sarah Spain, Freddie & Fitzsimmons and SportsCenter overnights).

Also, WQAM will now be called 560 The Joe.

All of the teams whose rights are owned by WQAM and 790 will remain on the same stations — Dolphins, UM and Panthers on WQAM and the Heat on 790 The Ticket.

Both stations’ programming also will air on the station websites and radio.com.

Keriann Worley, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom South Florida, said in a statement: “Our stations are the home of sports in Miami. These strategic enhancements to our programming allow us to better serve fans and increase opportunities for our partners. We are committed to maximizing fan engagement and look forward to bringing them more coverage of their favorite local sports teams.”