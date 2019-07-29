Flores sends a message with firing of offensive line coach just days into Dolphins camp

Dolphins coach Flores on first day of training camp, “Nothing more important than practice” Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says on the first day of training camp, "Nothing more important than practice", July 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says on the first day of training camp, "Nothing more important than practice", July 25, 2019.

Just four days into training camp, the Dolphins on Monday dismissed offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and named team analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to the position.

The decision was strictly football based, according to a league source. There was no off-field issue involving Flaherty.

According to NFL Network, Flaherty had struggled to implement the team’s new system and it had been an issue since the spring.

The Dolphins offensive line was often pushed back in goal-line work early in training camp, and Flaherty was critical of his group Sunday.

Dolphins team analyst Dave DeGuglielmo is the new offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo, hired for an “analyst” role by the Dolphins this past spring, was the Colts offensive line coach last season and has spent 29 years as a coach, including 16 with Miami. Miami’s offensive line coach from 2009 to 11, he’s the first coach in Dolphins history to serve three stints with the team. He was a Dolphins offensive assistant in 2017.

Flaherty was hired by Flores this past spring after being dismissed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was offensive line coach the past two seasons.