Heat signs first-round pick Herro. Here’s what it means

Guard Tyler Herro, who has thoroughly impressed the Heat in summer league, signed a contract on Wednesday, meaning he will be under team control for five seasons.

Herro, the team’s first-round pick out of Kentucky, was eligible to sign a four-year deal worth as much as $17.2 million. If he signed up to 120 percent of what he was eligible to make, Herro would stand to make $3.64 million this season, $3.82 million in 2020-21, $4 million in 2021-22 and $5.7 million in 2022-23.

The third and fourth seasons are team options in rookie deals.

By making Herro a qualifying offer, the Heat would keep him under control for a fifth season, with Herro eligible for restricted free agency after four seasons.





By signing, Herro cannot be traded for at least 30 days. But the team appears disinclined to trade him, anyway, in a proposed deal for Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook.

Herro has averaged 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in summer league while shooting 39 percent from the field. He has made 24 of 25 free throws in summer league games, and the Heat has outscored teams by 83 points with Herro in the game

“He’s been showing this since the first day he stepped on the court with us.” Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. He can give us whatever we need.... The thing that’s surprised me is his feel. He looks like he’s a second- or third-year guy out here. That’s the thing that jumps out.”

Herro’s signing also leaves the Heat just below the $138.9 million hard cap that it must remain under for the next year.