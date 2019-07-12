What NBA players could Tyler Herro be like? Caron Butler has an idea

In this file photo, Dwyane Wade and Caron Butler celebrate after Wade scores in the closing minutes in the Heat’s win against New Orleans to open the 2004 playoffs. Butler, working as an analyst for NBA TV, is impressed by Heat rookie Tyler Herro. Miami Herald File

When former Heat forward Caron Butler watches Heat guard Tyler Herro, he thinks of two names.

‘He’s got a little bit of everything in him; I see a little bit of Jason Williams, I see a little bit of Rex Chapman, I see a little bit from an athletic standpoint, being explosive,” Butler, who’s doing work for NBA TV this summer, said from courtside during Las Vegas Summer League.

“Just being aggressive. His mentality, he’s extremely comfortable out there on that platform, on that stage knowing that everybody’s watching. And he’s having fun.”





Williams and Chapman are both former Heat players who had long, productive NBA careers. Williams was first-team All Rookie and Chapman second-team All Rookie.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Herro has got a sweet basketball game,” Butler said. “He can score in so many ways. Going left or right, off the pick and roll, the catch and shoot. That’s what you call just an arsenal of ways to score the basketball. And he does not lack confidence whatsoever.





“You see a guy that goes from being in a system with more structure [at Kentucky] to being set free. Now you get a chance to show your versatility, putting the basketball on the floor, showing that you’re more than a catch-and-shoot guy, doing some things defensively, coming off pin downs.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Heat summer league coach Eric Glass on Friday explained why the Heat gave contracts - with training camp invitations - to forward Chris Silva and guard Jeremiah Martin.

On Silva: “He’s the athletic big that everyone wants. He has great speed. He’s a shot-changing, shot-blocking presence inside. He rolls to the rim, so that helps your pick and roll game. He’s not Bam, but from that cloth everyone is sort of looking for.”

On Martin: “Jeremiah, you haven’t seen it as much because he’s playing with Tyler and Duncan [Robinson] and Kendrick [Nunn]. He’s been playing off the ball, but he’s a ball dominant point guard that can really score. And he’s proven he can pass a little bit too. He hasn’t seen that much of it but we know that’s what he can do and we like that skill set.”

▪ Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, announced on Twitter that the couple will have their second child later this year, another son. Their first son, Santiago, was born last year.

Here’s my Friday update on where the Heat stands with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal.

Here’s my in-depth Friday piece on where the Heat and every team in the East stands after offseason roster moves and a look at every notable move by every Eastern team.