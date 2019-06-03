Canes to bring in veteran at need position for a visit

Miami Hurricanes guard Navaughn Donaldson (55) during a UM-Pittsburgh game in 2017. Donaldson is the only proven member of the Canes’ projected starting lineup on the offensive line. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Hurricanes, eager to add quality and depth to their shaky offensive line, will host junior college offensive lineman Ousman Traore for a visit this week.

Traore, a guard from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, told 247sports.com and Canesport.com that he will visit UM Wednesday through Friday.

He told the publications that he will commit this week if the visit goes well.

Traore, 6-3 and 315 pounds, would be eligible to play this season and could challenge for time at guard. He would have three years of eligibility. Though he played guard in junior college, he played tackle in college and also can play there.

According to Rivals, Traore had only one offer coming out of Atlanta Charter in 2018, from Army.

He went the junior college route and now, according to Rivals, has offers from UM, LSU and East Carolina. But the LSU offer would be for 2020.

If Traore’s visit doesn’t go well, he will visit UF in June and then LSU. The Gators haven’t made him an offer.

Here’s where UM’s line stands now:

John Campbell said Wednesday that he’s competing with Zion Nelson for the left tackle job. But D.J. Scaife — who can play guard or tackle — remains a factor, likely to start at either tackle or guard. So does right tackle Kai Leon Herbert, with George Brown a less likely option.

Nelson said he was surprised he moved up quickly to first team left tackle late in spring ball. UM coaches love him.

Scaife or Cleveland Reed or Zalon’tae Hillery figures to start at guard opposite Donaldson. Corey Gaynor can handle center.

One dynamic hurting UM is the fact Tommy Kennedy hasn’t fulfilled expectations since joining UM as a grad transfer from Butler. There had been hope that Kennedy would be an immediate starter at left tackle, but he exited spring practice as no better than the third-string center.

