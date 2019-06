What college football games can you see on TV and when? Here’s the announced lineup

Diaz: Our team isn’t far from competing for championships The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz says, "Maybe it just takes me". as he speaks to the media at the University of Miami on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Here is the full ESPN SCHEDULE

FOX AND FS-1 AND BTN (Big 10 Network)

Thursday, August 29

9:00 PM South Dakota State at Minnesota FS1 F

Friday, August 30





7:00 PM Tulsa at Michigan State FS1

10:30 PM Oklahoma State at Oregon State FS1

7:15 PM Massachusetts at Rutgers BBTN

Saturday, August 31

12:00 PM Florida Atlantic at Ohio State FOX

4:00 PM Northwestern at Stanford FOX

7:30 PM Miami (OH) at Iowa FS1

12:00 PM Akron at Illinois BTN 12:00 PM OR Howard at Maryland BTN

3:30 PM Idaho at Penn State BTN

7:30 PM Middle Tennessee at Michigan BTN

Saturday, September 7





12:00 PM Army at Michigan FOX

3:30 PM Nebraska at Colorado FOX

7:30 PM Buffalo at Penn State FOX

12:00 PM Rutgers at Iowa FS1

10:30 PM Cal at Washington FS1

12:00 PM Vanderbilt at Purdue BTN

3:30 PM Central Michigan at Wisconsin BTN

3:30 PM Eastern Illinois at Indiana BTN

7:30 PM Western Michigan at Michigan State BTN

Saturday, September 14

12:00 PM Ohio State at Indiana FOX

4:00 PM Arizona State at Michigan State FOX

8:00 PM Oklahoma at UCLA FOX

12:00 PM NC State at West Virginia FS1

4:00 PM Iowa at Iowa State FS1

8:00 PM Northern Illinois at Nebraska FS1

12:00 PM Eastern Michigan at Illinois Big Ten BTN

3:30 PM Georgia Southern at Minnesota BTN

3:30 PM UNLV at Northwestern BTN

7:30 PM TCU at Purdue BTN

Friday, September 20

9:00 PM Utah at USC FS1

Saturday, September 21

12:00 PM Michigan at Wisconsin FOX

Friday, September 27

8:00 PM Penn State at Maryland FS1

Friday, October 11

10:00 PM Colorado at Oregon FS1

Saturday, October 12

12:00 PM Oklahoma vs. Texas FOX

Friday, October 18

8:30 PM Ohio State at Northwestern FS1

Friday, November 8

10:30 PM Washington at Oregon State FS1

Friday, November 29

12:00 PM Texas Tech at Texas TBD

4:00 PM Washington State at Washington TBD

2:30 PM Iowa at Nebraska BTN

Saturday, November 30

12:00 PM Ohio State at Michigan FOX

CBS Sports Net

Villanova at Colgate – Saturday, Aug. 24 (Noon, ET)

Arizona at Hawaii – Saturday, Aug. 24 (10:30 PM, ET)

· Purdue at Nevada – Friday, Aug. 30 (9:30 PM, ET)

· Indiana at Ball St. – Saturday, Aug. 31 (Noon, ET)

· Missouri at Wyoming – Saturday, Aug. 31 (7:30 PM, ET)

· Minnesota at Fresno St. – Saturday, Sept. 7 (10:30 PM, ET)

· Maryland at Temple – Saturday, Sept. 14 (Noon, ET)

· Texas vs. Rice – Saturday, Sept. 14 (8:00 PM, ET)

· Baylor at Rice – Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:00 PM, ET)

· Air Force at Navy – Saturday, Oct. 5 (3:30 PM, ET)

· USF at Navy – Saturday, Oct. 19 (3:30 PM, ET)

· Air Force at Hawaii - Saturday, Oct. 19 (11:00 PM, ET)

· Army at Air Force – Saturday, Nov. 2 (3:30 PM, ET)

· Buffalo at Kent St. – Thursday, Nov. 14 (7:00 PM, ET)

· Miami vs. FIU – Saturday, Nov. 23 (7:00 PM, ET)

· Boise St. at Utah St. – Saturday, Nov. 23 (10:30 PM, ET)

· FIU at Marshall – Saturday, Nov. 30 (Noon, ET)

· Conference USA Championship – Saturday, Dec. 7 (1:30 PM, ET)

NOTE: CBS announced Alabama at South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Georgia-Florida at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and Missouri-Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving. Notre Dame-Georgia is the likely prime time game on Sept. 14.

NFL NETWORK

Sept. 7 Grambling vs. Louisiana Tech 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 Army vs. UTSA 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 South Alabama vs. UAB 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 FIU vs. Middle Tennessee 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 2 UTEP vs. North Texas 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 9 UAB vs. Southern Miss 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 North Texas vs. Rice 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 30 Southern Miss vs. Florida Atlantic 3:30 PM ET

NBC’s NOTRE DAME HOME GAMES