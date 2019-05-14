UM football books three nonconference games with state school

Manny Diaz introduces Miami Hurricanes football coaches Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz introduces some of his hyped-up coaches at The New Miami Spring Tour event at The Wharf on April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz introduces some of his hyped-up coaches at The New Miami Spring Tour event at The Wharf on April 10, 2019.

The Miami Hurricanes have booked a three-game football series with USF, with two games in Miami and one in Tampa, according to a source.

The teams will play at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025 and 2028 and in Tampa in 2027. All three UM-USF games will be in September.

The Canes have won five of the six games in the all-time series, including three in a row. All the games were played between 2005 and 2013.

The Hurricanes have now booked games against 10 different nonconference teams in the next decade.

Those other nonconference matchups, per fbschedules.com and previous UM announcements:

2020: home games against Temple and UAB and at Michigan State

2021: Alabama in Atlanta and home games against Appalachian State and Michigan State

2022: at Texas A&M

2023: Home games against Miami of Ohio and Texas A&M and at Temple

2024: Home game against Florida A&M and at Notre Dame

2025: Home games against USF and Notre Dame

2026: Home game against Florida A&M

2027: At USF

2028: home game against USF and at Notre Dame

UM also has games booked against Notre Dame in 2031, 2032 and 2034, the last two of those games in Miami.

In the 2019 season, UM’s nonconference games are UF in Orlando on Aug. 24, Bethune-Cookman Sept. 14, Central Michigan Sept. 21 and FIU at Marlins Park on Nov. 23.

The UF game in Orlando and the FIU game will kick off at 7 p.m. Start times haven’t been announced for UM’s other two 2019 nonconference games.

