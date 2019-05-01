Dolphins move on from a quarterback, two others

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Luke Falk (4) and Jake Rudock (5) during a drill at mini camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility on April 18. Falk was released on Tuesday. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Four days after acquiring Josh Rosen, the Dolphins moved on from another young quarterback, releasing Luke Falk on Tuesday.

Falk never played a snap for Miami.

Drafted in the sixth round by Tennessee last April out of Washington State, Falk was released by the Titans on Labor Day weekend and immediately claimed by Miami partly because Adam Gase thought highly of his potential.

Falk remained on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster until he sustained a wrist injury in an early October practice. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5.

Falk’s departure leaves Miami with three quarterbacks under contract: Falk, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock, who has thrown five passes in two NFL seasons for Detroit and was signed by the Dolphins in January.

It’s unclear if the Dolphins plan to sign a quarterback for their rookie minicamp May 10-12.

Also released by the Dolphins on Tuesday: cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Delaney, who attended the University of Miami, was claimed by the Dolphins last December after being released by the Jaguars. He never appeared in a game for Miami.

The Dolphins already have a dozen players on their roster with cornerback experience, including three undrafted rookie free agents.

Valoaga had appeared in nine games for the Lions in 2017 but didn’t appear in an NFL game last season.

Though the Dolphins haven’t announced their undrafted free agent signings, most have been revealed, and the addition of those players and six draft choices had left the Dolphins up against the 90-man offseason roster limit.

