Who were Heat’s best and worst clutch shooters, defenders and lineups? The answers ...

Asking and answering questions on 10 notable final Heat metrics:

▪ Who ended up being Miami’s best and worst shooters in the clutch, defined by the NBA as the final five minutes of games with a margin of five points or fewer?

As far as field goals made, Dwyane Wade was tops with 30 baskets (in 77 attempts), followed by Josh Richardson’s 24 baskets (in 53 attempts) and Justise Winslow’s 11 (in 35 attempts).

But as far as clutch efficiency goes, Bam Adebayo shot the best in the clutch with a minimum of 10 attempts. He made 9 of his 13 clutch shots, which is 69.2 percent.

Hassan Whiteside (6 for 12) and Kelly Olynyk (7 for 14) both made half their shots in the clutch. And Richardson was a solid 45.3 percent, with Wade at 39 percent.

Who struggled most in the clutch from a shooting percentage standpoint?

Dion Waiters was a shocking 2 for 24 in the clutch, just 8.3 percent.

And Goran Dragic was 5 for 19 --- 26.3 percent.

▪ Who held opposing players to a field goal percentage most below their average?

Udonis Haslem and Yante Maten, but the sample sizes were too small.

Among rotation players, it was Derrick Jones Jr. Players guarded by Jones shot 39.1 percent against him, compared with 45.3 percent overall for the season.

Close behind was James Johnson. Players he defended shot 40.9 percent against him, compared with 46.7 overall.

On the flip side, players defended by Justise Winslow shot 47.1 percent, compared with 45.7 overall. That 47.1 was the highest percentage shot against any Heat rotation player, though Winslow is considered a good defender.

▪ Who held players they were guarding to a lower shooting percentage – Hassan Whiteside or Bam Adebayo?

Whiteside, at 43.2, compared with Adebayo’s 44.6.

Whiteside held players he guarded to 5.2 below their shooting average, compared with 2.6 for Adebayo.

▪ Who led the Heat in plus/minus (points by which Miami outscored teams or was outscored with that player on the floor)?

Winslow, on the plus side; Miami outscored teams by 119 points when he was on the court.

Olynyk was next (plus 106), followed by Richardson (plus 68).

▪ Who was worst on the team in plus minus?

James Johnson; Miami was outscored by 105 points with him on the floor. Next two lowest: Wayne Ellington before he was traded (-88) and Wade (minus 66).

▪ Who was the Heat’s most efficient player, per ESPN’s complex formula?

Whiteside, was was 18th overall. Rodney McGruder, who was released with three days left in the season, was rated worst among Heat players (318th among all NBA players).

▪ What was Miami’s best and worst lineups from a plus/minus standpoint?

Wade, Olynyk, McGruder, Winslow and Adebayo were the best, outscoring teams by 39 in 51 minutes. But two of those players (Wade, McGruder) are now gone.

More relevant to Heat fans is the second-best lineup of Waiters, Olynyk, Winslow, Richardson and Adebayo. That group outscored opponents by 37 points in 121 minutes.

Ellington, Whiteside, McGruder, Richardson and James Johnson was the worst five man group, outscored by 31 in 69 minutes.

▪ What was the Heat’s best and worst two-man pairings?

Olynyk and Richardson was the best; Miami outscored teams by 174 points in their 1098 minutes.

Olynyk and Tyler Johnson (minus 84) and Wade and Waiters (minus 78) were the worst.

▪ Who drew the most charges?

Olynyk and it wasn’t close; he drew 15. Winslow was next with five.

Adebayo and Whiteside (who were both often in the restricted area where charges cannot be drawn), Wade and Waiters didn’t take a charge all season.

Miami drew 32, the opponents’ 30.

▪ The Heat finished top 10 in the league in seven categories. What were they?

Points allowed per game (second best), defensive field goal percentage allowed for the season (second), most blocked shots per game (fourth) fewest assists allowed per game (fourth), fewest defensive rebounds allowed per game and most offensive rebounds per game (seventh) and fewest total rebounds allowed per game (ninth).

But Miami was worst in the league in free throw percentage and in the bottom third in points per game (26th) and turnovers per game (24th).