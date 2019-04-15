Dolphins bring in two edge rushers from same Power 5 school, dine with a top UM prospect

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ This is unique: The Dolphins are using two of their maximum 30 predraft visits on two skilled pass rushers from the same school.

We reported a month ago that TCU defensive end L.J. Collier was taking a “30” visit with Miami. And a team source confirms that TCU defensive end/outside linebacker Ben Banogu also has visited Miami.

Banogu, who is 6-4 and 249 pounds, was highly productive at TCU, finishing last season with 8.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also had 8.5 sacks and three sacks the previous season in his first year at TCU after transferring from Louisiana Monroe.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said “his quickness created opportunities with inside moves and twists in college, but NFL tackles will shut and lock that interior door on him until he proves he can threaten them around the corner. Banogu could challenge for a nickel rush position in the future.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Banogu going in the second round, Todd McShay in the third.

Banogu can play defensive end and also can play outside linebacker in a 3-4.

“I think I showed that I’m a versatile guy,” he told USA Today. “I can play anywhere from a 3 technique to the 5 technique. I can play outside linebacker in a 3-4 and rush the passer. They had me playing as a true inside linebacker in Mobile [at the Senior Bowl], and I was dropping into coverage.

“I feel like I’m the most versatile defender in this draft. I think I have the most upside out of any front seven player that’s available. If you’re drafting me, you’re drafting someone that can help you in all areas of the game. I know there’s some good prospects in this draft but I feel like a lot of them are only good at one thing. Once that one thing is gone, they’re gonna have a hard time being competitive. I feel like I’m gonna be around and be pretty good for a long time.”

▪ The Dolphins — per NFL Network — are sending a contingent to Durham, North Carolina, this week to work out Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s projected to be selected after Miami’s first-round pick at 13 but before the Dolphins’ second-round pick at 48.

This is at least the third contact Miami has had with Jones during the draft process.

Trent Harris (33), a defensive end for UM at the time, tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of game in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 29, 2017. The Dolphins are working out Jones this week. Gerry Broome AP

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein assesses him this way: “Three-year starter who operates with a rare level of quality mechanics coming from the college game. Jones doesn’t have special arm talent, but he can make pro throws and has the ability to attack deep with accuracy. He completed just 59.9 percent of his career passes, but his receivers — who dropped 38 passes this year alone — really struggled to get open at times. Jones has good football IQ and is relatively mobile, but he appears to be more of a game manager than “franchise” talent. He’s more of a Day 2 draft pick than Day 1.”

Jones threw for 2,674 yards last season with 22 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and a 60.5 completion percentage.

He was productive in Duke’s bowl win against Temple, throwing for 423 yards with five touchdowns but also two interceptions.

▪ UM defensive end Joe Jackson dined with Dolphins officials less than two weeks ago but did not attend the team’s draft-day workouts for South Florida players, according to a league source. Jackson is projected to be a selected late in the second round or during the third round of next week’s draft.

The Patriots have been showing considerable interest in Jackson.

And he took predraft visits with the Saints and Titans last week.

▪ Add Stanford’s Joey Alfeiri to the list of the 30 permitted players summoned to Dolphins headquarters.





He’s a good fit at inside and outside linebacker and that versatility is attractive to this Dolphins regime. Alfeiri, who’s 6-2 and 235 pounds, ran a 4.49 at Stanford’s Pro Day, and four teams — including Miami — booked 30 visits with him in the aftermath.

In four seasons at Stanford, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Dolphins never announce their 30 visits, but I’ve confirmed 21 of them.

▪ Quick stuff: With the Dolphins on a youth movement, don’t be surprised if Miami moves on from long-snapper John Denney, even after previously re-signing him ... Receiver C.J. Worton is among the FIU players that the Dolphins have shown particular interest in. He ran a 4.37 in the 40 yard dash and had 37 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns last season.

▪ The Dolphins sent offensive line coach Pat Flaherty to North Carolina to do a private workout with Oli Udoh, an under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect.

NFL.com’s Zeirlein assessed him this way: “Mammoth right tackle prospect with intriguing developmental traits as both a run blocker and in pass protection. Udoh lacks the quickness for move-blocking duties but has power to generate push against opponents in front of him. There are exploitable holes in his pass sets for the NFL, but his size, length and potential for improvement in that phase are worthy of taking a shot on as a Day 3 draft-and-develop prospect that might require a year on the practice squad.”

The Dolphins would like to find a right tackle in the draft and are meeting with UF’s Jawaan Taylor, the draft’s best tackle prospect, on Monday.

Here’s a look at some quarterbacks the Dolphins have reached out to.