Dolphins bring another talented pass rusher to their offices for pre-draft visit

The Dolphins, eager to add edge rushers during the draft process, have summoned Oregon’s Justin Hollins to team headquarters for a visit on Monday, a league source confirmed.

Hollins, 6-5 and 248 pounds, was a defensive end in 2016 and produced 51 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, and three sacks in 12 games.

He moved to linebacker as a junior in 2017, finishing the season with 59 tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, while leading the Ducks with three forced fumbles.

He remained at linebacker last season and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection, closing the season with 64 tackles, including a team-high 14.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, and five forced fumbles, which tied for second in the FBS.

He played in seven games as a freshman in 2014 and redshirted in 2015.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien assesses him this way: “Three-year starter with athletic ability and length teams look for from edge talent. Hollins has shown consistent growth as a prospect and flashes every-down potential at times, but his lack of consistent aggression and force could be a limiting factor. He should find special teams reps early on, but his future might very well be defined by his team’s ability to develop and unlock his capacity as a disruptive pass rusher.”

Hollins was Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Game in January, producing 10 tackles, including three for loss, and two sacks.

At the Combine, Hollins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, second-best of the 19 edge players to run.

Draftanlyst.com projects him as a sixth-round pick and ESPN’s Mel Kiper said he expects him to be selected sometime on the third day of the draft (rounds 4 through 7).

Hollins will count among the maximum 30 non-local prospects that are permitted to visit Dolphins headquarters before the draft.

TCU defensive end L.J. Collier and Old Dominion defensive end Oshane Ximenes are among other edge pass rushers invited by the Dolphins for pre-draft visits, according to sources.

The Dolphins never reveal who’s invited to take a “30” visit at their headquarters.