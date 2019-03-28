Where Miami Marlins payroll ranks and the shocking percent taken up by 2 role players

The Marlins begin the season with MLB’s third-lowest payroll, and 47 percent is being allocated to a long reliever (Wei Yin Chen) and a platoon first baseman (Martin Prado).

According to USA Today, the Marlins’ opening day payroll of $76.1 million places them ahead of only Tampa Bay ($61.9 million) and Pittsburgh ($74.3 million). The Baltimore Orioles ($80.8 million) and the Oakland Athletics ($91.1 million) round out the bottom five.

In their first eight years at Marlins Park (including this one), the Marlins have fielded teams with lower payrolls than this team’s payroll on four occasions, all under previous owner Jeffrey Loria.

This is the second season under the ownership of Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, who have indicated in private documents that the Marlins will spend more when the team is further along in its rebuilding program. The Marlins expect their TV rights fee to increase substantially in their eventual new television rights deal.

And the Marlins will gain increased flexibility over the next two seasons because Prado — who is due $15 million this season — will be a free agent after the 2019 season and the Marlins can cut loose Chen after the 2020 season provided they make sure he does not reach an innings threshold that would activate a 2021 option.

The Marlins must pay Chen $20 million this season and $22 million next season, assuming he doesn’t exercise a player option to become a free agent this winter.

But for 2021, the Marlins can avoid paying him a $16 million conditional player option that season — and part ways with him for good before that 2021 season — as long as he doesn’t pitch 180 innings in 2020.

Previous ownership was responsible for the Chen and Prado contracts. The Marlins’ opening day payroll includes about $1 million in severance pay due Dan Straily, who was released.

Here are the Marlins’ opening-day payrolls in their first seven years in their new stadium, according to cotsbaseball.com:

2012: $101.6 million

2013: $50.5 million

2014: $45.8 million

2015: $69 million

2016: $74.3 million

2017: $115.4 million

2018: $99.5 million

2019: $76.1 million

THIS AND THAT

Because the Rockies started a left-hander Thursday, Rosell Herrera started instead of Curtis Granderson in left field and Prado started instead of Neil Walker at first base.

“We’re able to go a little more left/right, or at least shape our lineup up a little differently,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Last year, we were kind of right-handed. Rosell gives us that piece -- infield/outfield/switch-hitter.”

▪ Mattingly, on the decision to have center fielder Lewis Brinson bat leadoff Thursday: “We just want to put Lewis in a position to be able to do some damage. He’s been better against lefties. He’s swung the bat better. I think he’s been more dynamic at the top. I thought about Miggy [shortstop Miguel Rojas] up there.

“He’s probably better served down in the order where we can do some things with him and we’re probably not going to pinch hit down there at the end, either, so we just felt like Lewis -- give him a shot and see where he goes.”

▪ Mattingly on Garrett Cooper, who opened spring as an underdog for a starting job but ultimately beat out Peter O’Brien in right field: “He’s been fine anywhere we’ve put him. We put him in left. We put him in right. We put him at first. He’s been good everywhere. He’s surprised me with how good he’s looked.”

▪ Marlins CEO Derek Jeter cautions not to dismiss the Marlins’ 11-game winning streak in spring training.

“Winning 11 games in a row, I don’t care if it’s spring training or little league,” Jeter said. “It’s difficult to do. More importantly, it’s a mindset. We’re building with championship-caliber players that have that mindset that every time you take the field, you have a chance to win.”

Mattingly said: “I think when you’re trying to build something, you have a hope. I’ve been with the Yankees, I’ve been with the Dodgers — two great organizations — I don’t think I’ve ever felt anything like what’s going on here, not only from development, our scouting, everything baseball-wise. You feel that same commitment business-wise.”

▪ Mattingly indicated that Jeter has been offering input to players in certain instances.

“He still understands the game, he’s talked to our players from just a baseball standpoint, not as the owner or as the CEO, but we talk baseball and how you prepare for different situations,” Mattingly said. “You believe in what he says and he backs up what he says.”

▪ The Marlins Park roof was closed for the opener because of foul weather.