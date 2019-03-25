Dolphins bringing in under-the-radar cornerback. And Dolphins’ Quinn visits another team

The Dolphins, according to a source, have scheduled a predraft South Florida visit with Toledo cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, an under-the-radar prospect who is drawing interest with his combination of speed and size.

Hollman, 6-0, wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine but ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and had a 39-inch vertical jump at Toledo’s Pro Day, according to draft analyst Tony Pauline.

A three-year starter, Hollman produced 112 tackles, 27 pass breakups and two interceptions during his college career. He also has value on special teams.

He could be drafted on the third day of April’s draft.

Teams are permitted to bring 30 nonlocal prospects to their headquarters for predraft visits, and Hollman will be one of those 30 for the Dolphins.

Multiple Dolphins coaches also met with Hollman at Toledo’s pro day.

Hollman was a pleasant surprise at Toledo, because he enrolled as a walk-on.

“I emailed every D-I school in the country my highlight tape,” Hollman told the ABC affiliate in Toledo. “My highlight tape was good but — and I don’t know why — Toledo was the only school in the country that ever emailed me back. So that’s all I did, email my highlight tape, tell them my height, my 40 time, my weight and stuff like that. I guess they were impressed.”

QUINN VISITING SAINTS

Defensive end Robert Quinn, who is not expected to return to the Dolphins but remains under contract to Miami, is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

Quinn visited the Dallas Cowboys last week, but the teams could not immediately come to terms on a trade, and Quinn reportedly asked the Cowboys for a contract extension.

Quinn met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and had lunch with Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and defensive play-caller and former Dolphins head coach candidate Kris Richard, according to 1053-AM The Fan in Dallas.

Miami wants to move on from Quinn but would prefer to trade him, according to a source. The Cowboys and Saints are considered the most likely trade partners.

The Dolphins are willing to cover part of Quinn’s $11.8 million salary in exchange for a midround draft pick, a source told The Miami Herald last week.

The Dolphins began Monday with $29.3 million in cap space, according to the NFL players union.