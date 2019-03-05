Here’s how NFL Combine developments could affect Dolphins’ options at several positions

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has suggested he would be influenced more by what happens in interviews than on the field during the NFL Combine.

Nevertheless, a few things that happened on the field – or during measurements – in Indianapolis recent days likely will affect Miami’s first round options.

Among those developments:

▪ Any hopes that Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat would last to the 13th pick appear to have diminished after Sweat ran a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest Combine time ever for a defensive end.

“He’s gone from late first round to maybe the top 10,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. “He was very smooth in drills rushing the quarterback and dropping into coverage.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has him fifth in his new mock draft released Tuesday. So Sweat falling to 13 seems highly unlikely.

▪ Florida outside linebacker Jachai Polite became a non-factor the 13th pick, and FSU’s Brian Burns might have become more of one.

Polite was always something of a long shot to go as high as 13 - Kiper slotted him 21st before the Combine - but even a slight trade down for him seems less likely after he ran a disappointing 4.84 in the 40, citing a hamstring injury.

He also raised eyebrows by saying most of the 19 teams that interviewed him spent their time “bashing me” about mistakes he made on or off the field at Florida. The Dolphins were among those 19 teams.

And he surprised one draft analyst when he said he had never watched film of himself.

Jeremiah no longer even has him in the first round. It’s doubtful that Polite - who had 11 sacks last season - lasts all the way to Miami’s pick at 48. But 11 is too high.

In contrast to Polite, FSU defensive end/outside linebacker Burns had a terrific combine, so much so that Jeremiah has him going 14th – one pick behind Miami’s selection.





“Burns was impressive Sunday, and he looked smooth in the on-field workouts,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “He cemented himself as a top 25 pick.”

Burns, 6-5, had 15.5 sacks last season and 13.5 sacks the previous year.

▪ Though a guard at 13 would be an underwhelming pick, Alabama’s Jonah Williams has done enough for Jeremiah to slot him to Miami in his mock draft released Tuesday. Williams also can play tackle but is projected as an NFL guard.

He didn’t hurt himself in Indy.

“Williams (6-4, 302) could drop out of the top 10, but he won’t fall far, Kiper said. “And though he didn’t post any freakish testing numbers, you have to trust the tape. He’s going to be a really good pro. Williams, who made 43 straight starts at tackle for the Crimson Tide, could move inside to guard. He doesn’t have the long arms that NFL teams like for their left tackles, but he could be an elite guard.”

▪ Perhaps most importantly, by measuring in at 5-10 and 207 pounds, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray likely assured that he will be gone long before Miami picks 13th, thus eliminating a potential conundrum for the Dolphins.

Jeremiah raised him all the way to No. 1 in his new mock draft released Tuesday.

But on NFL Network’s Twitter account, former Redskins and Texans GM Charley Casserly said of feedback he received about how Murray interviewed with teams in Indianapolis: “These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback and I’ve been doing this a long time. . . . Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.”

▪ Missouri’s Drew Lock is now being projected very much in Miami’s range, with Kiper (pre-Combine) putting him 15th in his mock and Jeremiah placing him 15th in his post Combine mock.

“The ball jumps off his hands,” Todd McShay said on ESPN.com after watching his Combine workout. “I thought he looked smooth with an easy stroke in the workouts. Yes, there were times when he could have let it rip a little bit more, but I didn’t think it was that big of an issue. His best throws were on the post corners at the end of the throwing session. His ability to drive those balls on a line without much effort was impressive. And they were placed perfectly. The arrow is moving way up for the 6-foot-4, 228-pound quarterback, who had a strong second half of the season and has nailed the postseason process so far.”

Said Kiper: “He was the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl, and he might have the most arm talent of any passer in this class. Now, he’s inconsistent. He misses throws and needs a lot of work on his footwork. He put some bad performances on tape in 2018, though he finished the season strongly. You can see on that tape, though, why a team could fall in love and take the 6-4, 228-pound Lock early.”

But if the Dolphins don’t have a strong conviction on Lock, it would be foolish the use the 13th pick on him with so many needs on the defensive and offensive lines, as well as cornerback and outside linebacker.

▪ Forget any notion of Duke’s Daniel Jones at 13.

McShay said he was “underwhelmed by his showing [Saturday]. Jones’ lack of arm strength was really evident. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Duke QB was crow-hopping to try to drive the ball vertically, and his deep ball frequently came up short. His accuracy was inconsistent as well.”

▪ By running a 4.40 in the 40 (one of the fastest ever for a linebacker), LSU inside linebacker Devin White increased his chances of going before Miami’s 13th pick – which might be a positive for Miami because it could push down another defensive lineman or cornerback.

Jeremiah has him 11th.

White is a terrific prospect, but it would be somewhat surprising if the Dolphins go in that direction because their new linebacker coach, Rob Leonard, has raved about the linebackers already on the roster – Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan and Kiko Alonso – who are all better suited to playing inside in a 3-4 defense (when Miami uses that scheme) than outside.

McMillan was very good against the run the last month of the season, but was one of the NFL’s worst pass coverage linebackers. Baker, who had an interception return for a touchdown against the Jets, has the potential to be above average against the pass.

White might be tempting, but the Dolphins have a much greater needed for 3-4 outside linebackers. And White could be gone anyway.

“There are now zero questions about him, Kiper said of White. “The tape is phenomenal, and he’s a supreme athlete. He could go in the top 10 like Roquan Smith did a year ago.”

▪ Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins did nothing in particular to jump into the top 12, and he and defensive end teammate Clelin Ferrell – who were both coached by new Dolphins defensive line coach Marion Hobby at Clemson in 2015 and 2016 – remain prime options at 13 or perhaps with a trade down that could net extra picks.

“Wilkins ended up with a solid day but was not in the same class as some of these other top defensive lineman,” Kiper said. “And that’s not necessarily a huge knock, considering the wild numbers some of these guys posted. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Wilkins ran a 5.04 in the 40, which registered in the top 10 for defensive tackles and was well above average.”

Kiper had Ferrell 15th and Wilkins 19th in his pre-Combine Mock draft.

Jeremiah has Wilkins 19th and Ferrell 32nd in his post-Combine mock.

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, whom Kiper had 16th, ran a 5.05 in the combine – very good for his position – but suffered a quad injury. He, too, should be available at 13, though many analysts have him going significantly lower. (NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah has him 29th).

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, a skilled pass rusher, didn’t run the 40 at the Combine but did OK otherwise. While some consider him a top 10 pick, Jeremiah has him slipping to 21st in his mock.

▪ Receiver is not a priority for the Dolphins in the first round, but Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf’s 4.33 in the 40 increase his chances of going in the top 12, thus dropping a player at another position to Miami. Jeremiah has him going ninth.

▪ UF offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor would be worthy of discussion at No. 13 if the Dolphins aren’t able to re-sign Ja’Wuan James, but little was learned about him on the field in Indy. Jeremiah has him seventh in his mock draft.

“There isn’t much we can say about Taylor (6-5, 312) yet,” Kiper said on ESPN.com. “He has a hamstring injury, so he didn’t run the 40-yard dash or go through any athletic testing. He did go through drills, and he has great agility. But we’re going to have to wait until the Florida pro day on March 27 to see how he tests. Based on his tape, he’s a first-round prospect.”

Jeremiah has another offensive tackle – Washington State’s Andre Dillard – also worthy of consideration at 13 if James leaves the Dolphins. Jeremiah slots him 10th to Denver.