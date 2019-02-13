Dwyane Wade as a Heat owner? He’s interested

Could Dwyane Wade follow Derek Jeter as a Hall of Fame player involved in South Florida sports ownership?
Wade raised that possibility on Wednesday evening when he said he would have interest in Heat ownership at some point after his playing career ends later this spring.
The topic came up when Wade was asked by Dallas media about previous reports that he would have interest in being part of ownership if Seattle gets an NBA team.
“I love Seattle,” Wade answered. “It’s great, Unfortunately it’s not a part of the NBA. When a question was asked what franchise you want to see back, Seattle was one for me. And we talking about who I want to be ownership of, Miami has first dibs and then I go from there.
“Obviously, this organization is the first one I would love to talk about that when the time is right. I live on the West Coast as well. I would definitely love Seattle to come back and be a part of the NBA because it’s a great sports town. That kind of got a little twisted [about Seattle].”
Heat owner Micky Arison has shown no interest in selling the team, so the notion of Wade putting together a group to buy the team seems improbable.
But Arison, who has several minority partners, hypothetically could sell a small share of the team to Wade.
The other interesting dynamic would be whether Wade, as a Heat minority owner, could emerge as a potential component in a revamped front office in a post Pat Riley era.
Riley, 73, has given no indication that he plans to retire anytime soon.
But all of that is speculative.
Wade also spoke Wednesday night about how meaningful Dallas has been in his career. It’s the site where he won his first NBA title in 2006 and then was MVP of the 2010 All-Star Game. He also played 2011 Finals games in Dallas.
At the request of Heat Spanish radio announcer Jose Paneda, Wade – before the game on Wednesday – re-enacted the final play of the Heat’s series-clinching Game 6 win of the 2006 NBA Finals, where he lofted the ball high in the air as the buzzer sounded.
“They asked me to re-enact it, so I re-enacted it a little bit,” Wade said. “This is my last time here as an active athlete, and I remember. You cannot not remember the journey that it took. I remember so much, even the hotels that we stayed in, the walk into this arena, even standing here right here. In one of the videos, I was here, very drunk, champagne. This is where we were celebrating.
“Dallas is a part of my story that doesn’t get talked about a lot. We talk about cities, Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami obviously. Dallas is a big part of that. Obviously, the championship. My lone MVP as an All Star. When I lost in the Finals here, it changed my career, it changed my mindset of how I approached the rest of my career.
“After that is when I sat down with Bron [LeBron James] and took a step back. To me, it wasn’t about the individual part of it anymore. It was about team success. I had to take a step back after losing those Finals. If we don’t lose those Finals, we’re still going and me and LeBron are still fighting it out to see who’s the best. I took a step back at that point, let him take over. I changed my mindset after losing because that’s not why we came together.”
Wade and Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki, who also is retiring after this season, will play in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Charlotte.
“You appreciate having someone like that as a part of your journey,” Wade said of Nowitzki. “He pushes you. We both kind of push each other..... We’re an important part of each other’s stories.”
