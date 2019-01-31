Why the Dolphins’ second-round pick will be later and a look at players in that range

Dolphins fans were pleased to hear that by virtue of a strength of schedule tiebreaker, the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick will come before the three other teams that also finished 7-9.

But after selecting 13th in the first round, Miami won’t be so lucky in the second, fourth and sixth rounds.

Miami is expected to pick 16th (not 13th) in those rounds because the NFL alternates picks of those tied teams. (We say expected because the league hasn’t announced draft order yet.)

So Miami’s pick in the second round is expected to be 48th, not 45th, with Atlanta, Washington and Carolina picking ahead of them.

So what could be available to the Dolphins in that range? Here are selections in that range in several mock drafts:

▪ Walter Camp football: Atlanta at No. 45: Oregon defensive end Jalen Jenks... Washington at No. 46: Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry... Carolina at No. 47: Texas A&M center Erik McCoy... Miami at No. 48: Alabama running back Damien Harris, who had 876 yards and 5.8 per carry last season.

▪ Draftsite.com: Atlanta at No. 45: Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love... Washington at 46: Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush (expected to go higher by many)... Carolina at 47: Texas A&M’s McCoy... Miami at No. 48: Wisconsin offensive tackle David Edwards.

▪ NBCSports.com: Atlanta at No. 45: Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson.... Washington at 46: Washington Huskies safety Taylor Rapp.... Carolina at 47: Stanford receiver J.J. Arcega Whiteside... Miami at 48: Georgia outside linebacker D’Andre Walker (7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles last season).

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah rates these players 40 through 50 on his Big Board, in order: Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard, N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury, Alabama safety Deionte Thompson, FSU defensive end/linebacker Brian Burns, Washington safety Rapp, Notre Dame cornerback Love, Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams, Arizona State receiver Harry, Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown.

▪ USA Today has the Dolphins selecting UM defensive tackle Gerald Willis but incorrectly lists the pick as 49, not 48.

THIS AND THAT

▪ One official close to Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard said word from his interview was that Dolphins management preferred he hire a young offensive coordinator as opposed to an older retread and Miami wasn’t pleased with his suggestions for that key position. (But that’s not the reason Brian Flores got the job; the Dolphins were thoroughly impressed with Flores.)

Chad O’Shea, 46 and first-time coordinator, would fit what Miami wants; he is expected to be the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator on Flores’ staff.

▪ Though an associate said Flores had interest in hiring Patriots special assistant Brett Bielema for his Dolphins staff, Bill Belichick apparently is going to be able to keep him. According to the Boston Globe, Bielema has been telling friends he will succeed Flores as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

▪ Great stat from local sportscaster Chris Wyttingham:

When Tom Brady passed on 3rd and 10-plus during a late drive in the AFC Championship, he had three throws and three conversions.

For the season, Ryan Tannehill was in a 3rd and 10 on 35 occasions this season, with 27 passes, eight sacks and three conversions. The Dolphins plan to move on from Tannehill this offseason.