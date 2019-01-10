UM adds veteran receiver, in mix for another coveted quarterback

UM added its second impactful transfer in two days on Thursday, while also injecting itself into the mix for a blue-chip quarterback.
On the transfer front, Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn announced he will enroll at UM. He’s immediately eligible as a grad transfer and has one year of eligibility left.
Osborn, 6-0, has 96 catches for 1490 yards and 12 touchdowns in 38 career games. Last season, he had 53 catches for 892 yards (a 16.8 average) and seven touchdowns.
UM wanted a veteran receiver to replace graduating Darrell Langham and Lawrence Cager, who told the school he’s transferring.
Osborn will join a group including junior-to-be Mike Harley Jr., sophomores-to-be Evidence Njoku, Mark Pope, Brian Hightower and Dee Wiggins, redshirt freshman Marquez Ezzard and highly-regarded freshman Jeremiah Payton.
“After deep prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to grad-transfer to the University of Miami,” Osborn announced on Twitter. “Thank you coach Diaz and [offensive quality control analyst David] Cooney for presenting me with such an amazing opportunity. I am extremely excited and thankful and already have gotten to work.”
Osborn began his high school career in Michigan, then finished it at IMG Academy in Bradenton. This past season, he was an All-MAC Second Team pick and was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in October.
Meanwhile, UM not only is pursuing Alabama grad transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts - who has at least some level of interest in Miami - but the Canes also are going after Ohio State’s Tate Martell, the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the 2017 class.
His addition comes a day after UM added four-star safety Bubba Bolden, a Southern California transfer who is reportedly eligible to play in 2019.
Martell, who has entered his name in the transfer portal, reportedly has interest in Miami. He and coach Manny Diaz have followed each other on Twitter, which is also the case with Hurts and Diaz. Martell also has followed coaches at West Virginia and Auburn.
Hurts can play in 2019, his final year of eligibility. Martell would not be eligible until 2020 if he transfers to an FBS school.
Martell redshirted as a freshman and played in blowouts this past season, backing up starter Dwayne Haskins, and finished 23 for 28 for 269 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran for 128 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
After Ohio State’s 28-23 victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl last week, Martell said he hadn’t transferred partly because of affection for his teammates.
“I’m going to be honest, that’s what’s really kept me here to this point,” he said. “There’s probably a ton of other schools I could be starting for right now,” Martell added, citing former Buckeyes’ QB Joe Burrow’s success as a transfer at LSU.
“Joe leaves, only gets one summer with a team and there he is a starting quarterback for a top SEC program,” he said.
UM also is pursuing multiple high school quarterbacks, including Mississippi-based quarterback John Rys Plumlee and Arizona-based Class of 2020 prospect Chubba Purdy.
Here’s my Thursday piece with lots of nuggets and feedback on Hurts.
