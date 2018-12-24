Barry Jackson

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will not be the Miami Dolphins’ coach, Stephen Ross says

By Barry Jackson and

Adam H. Beasley

December 24, 2018 10:43 AM

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has yet to say who will coach the Dolphins in 2019.

But we can scratch one name off the list:

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whom Ross once famously tried to hire, despite having Tony Sparano still on staff.

Ross told the Miami Herald on Monday that he will not try to lure Harbaugh from Michigan, where Harbaugh, 55, has coached since 2015.

The New York Jets are keenly interested in hiring Harbaugh, Pro Football Talk has reported. But the Dolphins will not enter the fray.

Ross has long admired Harbaugh, and tried to make him the Dolphins coach in 2011. Ross surreptitiously flew to California at the time, hoping to hire the then-Stanford coach to replace Sparano, who passed away in July.

Instead he picked the San Francisco 49ers, and Ross was left cleaning up the mess when word of the trip was made public.

Seven years later, Ross again has coaching uncertainty.

He has yet to publicly commit to Adam Gase, who has been the Dolphins coach since 2016 but who has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Harbaugh would be a logical candidate if Ross decided to make a change, but Ross has no plans to take Harbaugh away from Michigan, Ross’ alma mater. Ross, the billionaire real estate developer, has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Michigan and is a major booster to the Wolverines’ athletic department.

