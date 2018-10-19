Here’s what the Dolphins are thinking on Wake’s status. And the latest on Tannehill, Parker and others

The Dolphins are optimistic that defensive end Cameron Wake will return Sunday from his knee injury barring a setback over the weekend, according to a source.
Wake, speaking publicly Friday for the first time in three weeks, initially was noncommittal about his status for Sunday’s game against the Lions.
But asked later if he and Robert Quinn have discussed any plans to wreak havoc on opposing offenses during the final 10 games, Wake said: “We do. We talk quite often. We’ve got to go out on Sundays and make it happen. Next couple weeks, we look forward to doing that.”
Wake, who has 12 tackles and a sack in four games, missed the past two games with the knee injury.
Asked about ESPN’s report that he had knee surgery recently, he said: “Didn’t know I had surgery. You have to talk to ESPN about that.”
While the Dolphins are optimistic about Wake, they want to make sure he feels good on Saturday and Sunday before knowing for sure that he will play.
“We’ll see tomorrow,” Gase said. “I don’t want to jump the gun.”
Meanwhile, defensive end Andre Branch — who was limited in practice all week — said he is “good to go” for Sunday.
That means the Dolphins expect to have at least four defensive ends on Sunday: Quinn, Wake, Branch and Cameron Malveaux. Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion protocol) did not practice all week.
In other injury news:
▪ Ryan Tannehill once again did not throw in the part of practice open to the media. He’s out Sunday and also expected to miss next Thursday’s game at Houston.
The Dolphins cannot be sure when he will return because they don’t know when the soreness in the arm will subside. But the Nov. 4 Jets game remains a possibility.
Tannehill is not believed to have a torn labrum or a torn rotator cuff. Surgery is not an option for his injury at this time.
▪ Cornerback Bobby McCain reiterated he will play Sunday.
▪ Receiver DeVante Parker, who has been nursing a quad injury, said he will be able to play Sunday but wasn’t sure how much playing time he would be able to handle because of the injury, which limited him to five snaps last week.
“I’m feeling good; a lot better,” he said. “I have more confidence in the leg.”
Gase said of Parker: “We’re waiting to make sure we’re all good. When you’re dealing with soft tissue stuff, things can creep up out of nowhere.”
