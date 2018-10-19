Before this Dolphins receiver was eluding NFL defenders, he was chasing chickens

So how do you go from undrafted and overlooked to leading the league in yards per catch and breaking more tackles per reception than any other NFL receiver during the past five years?
By chasing chickens, apparently.
That, plus elusiveness, quickness, and a toughness and physicality that belie Albert Wilson’s 5-9, 186-pound frame.
But let’s get back to chickens.
When Wilson was an elementary-school student in Fort Pierce, his grandmother — who owned hens — gave Wilson a task: catch chickens from other neighborhoods because they needed “certain roosters to mate with the hens.”
“I used to never catch any,” he said this week, noting that chickens ran rampant in one particular neighborhood.
But then things changed.
“I finally figured it out.”
And Wilson believes this chicken-chasing helped develop his uncanny ability to shake free from some defenders and evade others.
“It helped with change of direction,” he said. “To catch them, I used stop-and-go [moves].”
In other words, what he does with NFL cornerbacks.
Chickens weren’t the only things that honed Wilson’s speed.
“We ran from everything,” he said. “People, dogs. I would race other people or run from them for no reason.”
Who knew that type of youthful merriment would lay the groundwork for a three-year, $24 million contract in March and exceptional results in his first season as a Dolphin, including 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s fourth quarter against Chicago?
Through six games, Wilson leads the league in yards after catch with 355 yards, well ahead of Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown, who is second with 249.
“We knew he was talented [but] what jumps out to you is how strong he is in the lower body,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “When some people get hit, [they] stumble and fall. He does a tremendous job keeping balance. We will continue to stretch him out and see how far we can take him.”
Sunday’s game against visiting Detroit features the two receivers who were 1-2 in the league in yards after catch last season. Wilson, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, was second to the Lions’ Golden Tate last year but now leads the NFL with a 14.8 average yards-after-catch among players with a minimum of 20 targets, according to Next Gen Stats.
Tate, noticing that Wilson called himself “the best YAC receiver in the league,” told Detroit media this week: “He’s a really, really good player. But you don’t get that title after five games, six games.”
Besides the speed, what’s the biggest factor in converting a 4-yard pass into a long touchdown?
“I’m guessing the way I’m built,” Wilson said. “My legs are pretty big, and running through arm tackles is pretty much what you get.”
How does he know when to make a cut across the field?
“It’s really just all about angles,” he said. “I was a running back growing up [so] I watched a lot of [former Lions star] Barry Sanders. I definitely respect the way he made his guy miss and turned nothing into something. Between Barry and [Pro Bowl returner] Devin Hester, that’s pretty much who I want to be.”
As Wilson is blazing toward the end zone, he will occasionally look up and watch himself on Hard Rock Stadium’s scoreboard: “I probably need to stop, but most of the time I do.”
Wilson — whose two electrifying touchdowns against Chicago drew loud cheers in Miami’s film-review session this week — said several opposing cornerbacks have told him “I respect what you’re doing” this season. And his coach will keep dialing up the short throws, knowing a big play could come at any time. “Any time we can get him the ball and he has just a little bit of space, that’s a possibility of happening,” Adam Gase said. “It might be 6 yards but it might be 60.”
INJURY UPDATE
The Dolphins expect defensive end Cameron Wake will return Sunday from his knee injury barring a setback, according to a source. He practiced fully Friday. Meanwhile, defensive end Andre Branch — who has been bothered by a knee issue — said he is “good to go” for Sunday.
But defensive ends Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion protocol) were ruled out.
Also listed as questionable besides Wake: safety T.J. McDonald (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (quad), cornerback Bobby McCain (knee), and tight end A.J. Derby (foot). But all practiced fully except Derby, who was limited. Parker and McCain said they will play, and McDonald is expected to, as well.
▪ Ryan Tannehill once again did not throw in the part of practice open to the media. He’s out Sunday and also expected to miss Thursday’s game at Houston.
The Dolphins cannot be sure when he will return because they don’t know when the soreness in the arm will subside. But the Nov. 4 Jets game remains a possibility. Tannehill is not believed to have a torn labrum or a torn rotator cuff. Surgery is not an option at this time.
Comments