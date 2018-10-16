Heat will be without four rotation players for opener. Wade makes plans for final season

The Heat expects to be without four rotation players when it opens the regular season Wednesday at Orlando.

The Heat indicated Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow are doubtful to play, and James Johnson and Dion Waiters are out as they recover from surgeries earlier this year.

Johnson, who had sports hernia surgery in May, has participated in two practices, but the Heat wants him to do more in practice before returning.

Miami is being cautious with Ellington, who said his ankle is healed and that he could play if absolutely needed.

Winslow, meanwhile, is out with hamstring tightness that he said has worsened over time.

In the absence of those three and Waiters (who had ankle surgery in January), coach Erik Spoelstra likely will select two starters among Kelly Olynyk, Rodney McGruder, Tyler Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr.

Two of those four will join Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and Goran Dragic in the starting lineup.

Winslow’s injury “occurred over time, just felt the tightness,” he said Tuesday. “It was gradual. We’re being super cautious. Better to miss a couple [games] than a month.”

Ellington, who didn’t play in preseason because of the ankle injury, said: “I’ve been feeling pretty good, better than before. So we’re making big progress. But at the same time, I still feel it a little bit. So they want it to be completely gone.”

Whereas Waiters will not travel to Orlando, Johnson will.

“He’s available if there’s a burning circumstance,” Spoelstra said of Johnson. “But, no, he hasn’t done enough contact work yet. But I’m really pleased with the progress he’s made in the last month. It’s been basically right on schedule.”

Despite missing four rotation players, Spoelstra has more peace of mind because of internal improvements among other returning players, with Jones, McGruder and Bam Adebayo high on that list.

“Rodney was our starter for 65 games two years ago and has put in a great summer,” Spoelstra said. “He’s poised for a terrific season. He does so many of the intangibles and the little things but what nobody has been noticing is he has become a much better basketball player as well to do skill things to help you.”

And Jones, Spoelstra said, committed “fully for the first time in his career to becoming the best professional basketball player he could become and committing to the player development program during the offseason. I feel very comfortable with Derrick.”

WADE PLANS





Guard Dwyane Wade said he plans to chronicle his final season via a video diary but declined to reveal details.

“It’s something I eventually plan to roll out,” he said. “We’re trying to… come up with what that plan will be.” He said good friend and Lakers forward LeBron James – who has done several broadcast projects – is not involved in Wade’s video project.

How much does he plan to soak in moments, arriving at and leaving arenas this season?

“I believe some moments will be like that and some moments won’t,” he said. “I am there to focus on the game, too, and I have different preparation for that, but there will be certain moments, certain arenas, certain places, certain people that you guys will see I will try to soak it up a little bit more. I’d love to soak it up walking off with a lot of rings.”

▪ Once he’s healthy, Winslow said he expects a “little bit more” ball-handling than last season. After improving his three-point shooting from 20 percent to 38 percent last season, Winslow said he planned to write down his season goals in the privacy of his Orlando hotel room on Tuesday night.

Two things that he expects will be on that list of areas he wants to improve: “finishing around the basket and free throws. If I can improve in those two areas, I will live with it.”

▪ Forwards Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten, the Heat’s two-way players, will both be with the Heat and likely active for the Orlando game. Because the G League training camps won’t start until Oct. 22, they can be with the Heat until then without it counting against their 45 permitted days of service.