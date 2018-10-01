The Heat’s Wade is positioned to overtake Jordan in two significant areas. Here’s how

Dwyane Wade chatter:

▪ Wade, often mentioned with Kobe Bryant and Jerry West as the NBA’s best shooting guards in history behind Michael Jordan, could end up surpassing Jordan in two statistical milestones in his final NBA season.

Wade — who has 22,847 career points — won’t approach Jordan’s 32,292 career points, but he has a decent to good chance to surpass Jordan on the NBA’s all-time assist and blocked shots lists.

Here’s a look at where Wade could finish on the NBA’s all-time lists:

▪ Let’s say, hypothetically, that Wade produces stats comparable to last season’s averages (11.4 points, 3.4 assists, 0.7 blocks) and plays a similar number of games (67).

In that scenario, Wade likely will move from 31st to 30th on the NBA all-time scoring list, jumping Clyde Drexler.

But he would need to average just over 13 points in all 82 games to jump Elgin Baylor for 29th. Adrian Dantley is 28 points ahead of Baylor.

So it looks like 30th will be as high as Wade goes on the NBA’s scoring list. Kevin Durant, 36th now, likely will eventually supplant Wade from the top 30 all-time scoring list. Jordan, incidentally, is fourth — behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

Wade enters the season 50th on the NBA’s all-time assist list with 5,400. If Wade reproduces last year’s assist numbers, he will move to 45th on the list, passing Allen Iverson, Mike Bibby, Dennis Johnson, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry.

If he finishes with the exact same number assists as last season, he would finish his career just five assists short of Jordan for 44th.

▪ Wade’s 847 career blocks place him 128th all time. But he if blocks as many shots as he did last season — 47 — he would finish with 894 in his career, barely eclipsing Jordan for most ever by a guard. Jordan has 893.

The Heat hasn’t decided whether it will honor Wade at its regular-season home finale against Philadelphia or some other day instead.

Meanwhile, Wade said if opponents reach out to him about honoring him this season, he will consult with the Heat. During his final season with the Lakers, opposing teams generally honored Bryant when he made his last appearance in other NBA cities.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Wade said of opposing teams honoring him. “If that does come, which I don’t think it’s coming, I will talk to the organization and coach and Pat [Riley] about what they think is right.

“I have never seen it with my own eyes. I have never had a teammate go through it. So I don’t know how to do it. We will figure it out together.”

▪ Wade has a burger named after him at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, his and Udonis Haslem’s newly-opened restaurant in Aventura. But Wade said he cannot eat them for a while because of conditioning reasons.

“I love my D-Wade burger but I am going to stay off it for a little while,” he said. “I had it Thursday [Sept. 20, when the restaurant officially opened] and Sunday [Sept. 23] and said this will be my last time for a little while. I said goodbye. I have to get into quicker form here, but in due time. Everyone else out there, please eat away. It’s amazing.”