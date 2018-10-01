The Miami Dolphins are again being ridiculed. Here’s who called them ‘frauds’

New England’s 38-7 thrashing of the Dolphins on Sunday left them in a place with which they’ve grown familiar over the past decade: the subject of national ridicule.





“The Dolphins are frauds,” NBC’s Rodney Harrison said on national television on Sunday night.

“They looked like it today,” colleague Tony Dungy responded.

More fallout:

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi tweeted: “These are the Dolphins I’m used to seeing in Foxborough.”

▪ ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith tweeted: “I don’t want to hear another damn word about these @MiamiDolphins. All this noise about them being undefeated and the second they have a chance to validate the noise, they go and get crushed in Foxborough. #SameOleDolphins!”

▪ Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy joked: “Only the Dolphins can lead the division and be mathematically eliminated on the same day.”

▪ Fox’s Colin Cowherd tweeted: “Due to intense staff pressure...[I] put the Dolphins in Herd Hierarchy top ten. (Number 10). They will be removed this week and staff recommendations will no longer be accepted.”

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux says he’s focusing on his upcoming game with Cincinnati after the Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Godchaux spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie.

RUN GAME TROUBLES

Coach Adam Gase said multiple issues were to blame for the deficient running game, which produced just seven yards on its first seven carries and closed with 56 yards on 3.1 per carry.

“Combination of what they were doing [and] we didn’t execute right,” Gase said. “We missed a couple of opportunities. Nothing we did was good.”

No NFL running back had more yards rushing than Kenyan Drake over the final five games of last season. But no starting back has fewer yards than Drake’s eight over the last two weeks of this season. Drake had 3 carries for 3 yards on Sunday after rushing for three yards on five carries the previous week against Oakland.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James talks about the difficulties his team had against the New England Patriots on Sunday. James spoke to the media at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.

For the season, Drake has 107 yards rushing (50th in the league), on 3.2 per carry, which ranks 39th. Drake on Monday declined to comment for the second day in a row.

▪ Gase said right tackle Ja’Wuan James’ removal during the game, after 29 of Miami’s 49 offensive snaps, “wasn’t a performance based thing. He got pretty banged up in the game. We got to the point where we put Sam Young in there.”





James said Monday that doctors told him he “will be all right.”

▪ Several announcers said the Dolphins receivers and tight ends weren’t getting open Sunday. But Gase said Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant “were open the whole game.”

Amendola had two catches for 21 yards and Grant two for 17. Amendola was targeted three times and Grant twice.

▪ Asked about Jordan Phillips’ angry sideline outburst and whether it had to do with playing time, Gase said: “There’s a reason why we’re subbing the way we’re subbing against that team. It’s no secret why we’re doing it. Whatever [defensive line coach Kris Kocurek] wants the d-line to do, that’s what we’re doing.”

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson explains how penalties hurt his teams chances of defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson spoke to the media at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Phillips logged 25 snaps on Sunday, far fewer than starters Davon Godchaux (57 snaps) and Akeem Spence (55). Vincent Taylor played 27.

▪ In film session Monday, Gase said “we didn’t sugarcoat a whole bunch.”

What was most disappointing? “Just getting out physicaled. We didn’t adjust the way we needed to. Nothing was good. We have to do a better job of fundamentals and making sure we don’t get caught up emotionally in the game.”

▪ Gase, asked about the mood of the team, said it was “quiet. It’s a bad feeling when you get drummed in a division rival’s stadium. It’s not something you like to experience. You’re pissed you can’t do anything about it… Everybody is brutally honest.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Several notable developments from playing time allocation on Sunday:

Running back Frank Gore played more snaps than Drake for the first time (25 to 22). ... Tight end Mike Gesicki played 41 of 49 offensive snaps but Durham Smythe played only two. The Dolphins went without a tight end on six snaps…

Defensive end Jonathan Woodard played more snaps than former first-round pick Charles Harris (37 to 34). With injuries to William Hayes (out for the season) and Andre Branch, defensive end Cam Wake played more than usual – 46 of 81 defensive snaps. That’s 57 percent of defensive snaps, compared with 50 percent for Wake coming into the game. Robert Quinn played 45 snaps…

At linebacker, Kiko Alonso (81) played every snap as usual, but this was different: Jerome Baker played more snaps than Raekwon McMillan (65 to 54). Stephone Anthony played one…. With Reshad Jones sidelined and Bobby McCain injured during the game, cornerback Torry McTyer played 52 snaps and safety Mo Smith 22.

Here’s my post with details about how long Daniel Kilgore and Bobby McCain will be out with injuries.

Twitter: @flasportsbuzz