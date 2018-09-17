Want to see Dwyane Wade’s final regular-season game in Miami? Better start saving now

There’s still a chance to attend what sets up as Dwyane Wade’s final regular-season Heat home game, April 9, 2019, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

But it’s going to cost you a lot for any seat at AmericanAirlines Arena that night and a small fortune for the best ones.

On the Heat’s website Monday morning, the lowest-priced individual tickets to that game, which is on a Tuesday night, were priced at $212.75 for an upper deck sideline seat and $215 for an upper-level seat behind the basket.

By comparison, the Heat listed its lowest price for its next-to-last regular season home game, against Boston on Wednesday, April 3, at $46, for an upper deck seat behind the basket.

Meanwhile, the Heat website was selling a courtside seat to that 76ers game for $4,597, much higher than the average regular season game.

Wade announced Sunday night that he will play one final season with the Heat.

The Heat declined to say how many tickets to the April 9 game were sold in the wake of Wade’s announcement and how many tickets are still available, though a team spokesperson said the game likely will sell out.

Asked how the Heat is pricing that April 9 game, team spokeswoman Lorrie-Ann Diaz said “individual tickets are dynamically priced so the prices will fluctuate depending on supply and demand.”

Meanwhile, TickPick.com reports that within 15 minutes of Wade’s Sunday night announcement, the cheapest price for his final home game on the secondary market jumped 50 percent -- from $109 to $163 and surged higher Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the average listing price was $779.76, up 76 percent from Sunday, according to TickPick.com.

The Heat closes its regular season April 10 at Brooklyn.

Wade’s final regular-season game won’t be his final game overall if the Heat makes the playoffs, as many expect.

