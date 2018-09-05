Here’s what Dolphins’ Gase likes about Luke Falk. And a revelation about Leonte Carroo

The three players added by the Dolphins off waivers this week likely won’t give them much of a boost offensively in the immediate future. Rookie quarterback Luke Falk assuredly won’t.

But coach Adam Gase made clear Wednesday that he likes the skill set of Falk, the special teams acumen of Brandon Bolden and the special teams ability and explosiveness of new receiver Tanner McEvoy.

Regarding the decision to pluck Falk off waivers from Tennessee, which selected him in the sixth round, Gase said:

“One of three quarterbacks we brought in [before the draft]. We liked his football mind. From the system he came from [at Washington State], the knowledge he had, how he knew ins and outs of that. The way they called plays fits what we do.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I liked his anticipation. He throws on time. He’s accurate. He kind of reminds me a lot of guys I have been around in the past. We’re fired up to get him here.”

On adding Bolden, Gase said he spoke with receiver Danny Amendola, who played with Bolden in New England.

“We felt adding him was going to be a big deal for us,” Gase said. Bolden said that special teams “is how I feed my family.”

And McEvoy gives the Dolphins one of the league’s taller receivers at 6-6.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden doesn't mind special teams, it feeds his kids.

“We are always looking to see what we can get out of guys with a special teams background,” Gase said. “He he has had explosive plays in the past. Didn’t have a whole lot of catches [14] but averaged [18.1 yards] . He has made some explosive plays and did a great job on special teams.”

McEvoy, who spent his first two NFL season with Seattle, struggled with the heat Wednesday, lost two pounds during practice and needed fluids afterward. He began his NFL career as a safety before Seahawks coach Pete Carroll moved him to receiver.

“I felt most comfortable at [receiver] to get on the outside and create mismatches,” he said.

PARKER STATUS

Receiver DeVante Parker is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a broken finger. And his status for the Week 2 game at the Jets is undetermined. Receiver Jakeem Grant practiced fully after being sidelined last week because of what the team listed as a concussion.

Defensive lineman William Hayes, sidelined a month with a hamstring injury, returned to practice. Tight end MarQueis Gray (foot) and guard Ted Larsen (knee) were limited.

▪ Receiver Leonte Carroo said being released, and then re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad, was “a humbling experience for me.”

Carroo, who has 10 carries for 98 yards in his first two seasons, said being bumped from the 53-man roster for the first time has taught him a valuable lesson.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins wide receiver Leonte Carroo talks about improving his skills during training camp Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Dolphins' training camp in Davie, Fla.

“I said I will approach my work ethic differently and treat it more like a job,” Carroo said Wednesday. “I could have been a way better pro. I could have watched more film, been the first in the building. Kenny Stills is the greatest example of a pro. I feel bad I didn’t watch him enough and learn from him.”

He said GM Chris Grier said a couple of teams inquired about Carroo before he was released, but nobody traded for him and no team claimed him off waivers.

“I am happy to be here and prove to coaches I can play in this league,” Carroo said.

▪ Safety Maurice Smith said when the Dolphins cut him Monday to re-sign offensive tackle Sam Young, Grier said the team “was praying, hoping no out would pick me up.”

No team made a waiver claim on Smith and he was added to the practice squad on Wednesday, replacing running back Jeremy Langford.

“It hurt not to be on the 53,” Smith admitted.

Smith, who played six games for the Dolphins last season before a December appendectomy, is one of four practice squad Dolphins who were on the 53-man roster last season, joining Carroo, guard Isaac Asiata and defensive end Cameron Malveaux.

“They got some good talent in this last draft class,” Smith said. “To get us off the 53, you have to give them [credit].”

▪ Minkah Fitzpatrick, asked the body type of slot receivers that will be a challenge for him, said: “I haven’t seen it yet.” He noted that in practice, he has covered shorter, fast receivers such as Amendola and Albert Wilson and tall tight ends such as Mike Gesicki.

NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Please click here to get started immediately.