Where things stand with Justise Winslow and more Heat notes

A six-pack of Heat notes entering Labor Day weekend:
▪ A year after presenting Josh Richardson with a contract extension offer in August, the Heat is poised to take its deliberations on Justise Winslow further into the summer.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat had not presented an offer to Winslow, who is signed through this upcoming season and is eligible to sign an extension until Oct. 15. Nor has the Heat indicated if an offer will be forthcoming, according to a league source.
But the sides are expected to meet in the coming weeks.
If the Heat and Winslow do not agree on an extension, he would become a restricted free agent next summer, with the Heat having the right to match an outside offer. One opposing NBA general manager said he could see Winslow next summer receiving offers starting at $9 million per year.
“Well, it’s heading in the right direction, but I think there’s some timing issues there,” Heat president Pat Riley said last week when asked where things stand on a potential Winslow extension. “I think issues during the regular season, but we’re committed to Justice. He’s committed to us. We have until October the 15th to make that decision, but we’ve been in constant communication with his agent and with Justice.”
Winslow, a skilled defender, last season averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 42.4 percent overall and a much-improved 38.0 percent on threes. A natural forward, Winslow also has the versatility to play multiple positions and has expressed an affinity for point guard.
Last year, the Heat presented an offer to Richardson in mid-August and a four-year, $42 million deal was announced Sept. 13.
Here was my July column on factors in play with the Winslow decision. He’s due $3.4 million this season.
▪ One person who has spoken to Dwyane Wade – as well as a Heat person - have the impression that Wade seems inclined to play this season, but neither believes it’s definite and nobody outside his inner circle definitively knows his intentions. The Heat opens camp a month from Tuesday.
Wade reportedly hosted an NBA training camp of sorts in San Clemente, Cal. this week, with Winslow, C.J. McCollum, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell and Jahlil Okafor among those in attendance.
And Wade and wife Gabrielle Union celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday.
▪ The Heat hasn’t ruled out changing Duncan Robinson’s contract from a two-way deal to a standard deal if he’s impressive in training camp and preseason.
“I’m really proud of the fact that Duncan Robinson has been invited to go in an international series and championship series, but he’s decided to stay here because he wants to make our team,” Riley said. “He wants to prove to us that he can make our team. Even though he has a two-way contract, he wants to force us to give him a real contract.
“I mean, he’s got a great attitude. He’s exactly what we need as a shooter and we like Yante Maten [who received Miami’s other two-way deal]. We just feel good about our roster right now. We still have five weeks to deal with the rest of it.”
▪ In the wake of signing Briante Weber, Marcus Lee, Malik Newman and Jarnell Stokes, Riley said:
“If you look at all the signings that are going on right now, other teams are committed to probably 11 or 12 players that are going to play or be part of your rotation or take up spots if players. The other five guys are going to be two-way players and what we call ‘ex-10 players.’
“So we’re stocking our G-league team with youth, with guys that can play, that we can fill out our team in Sioux Falls. It’s making it tough for some veterans that are still out there that are pretty good players because teams are going in another direction.
▪ We’re told former Heat guard Rex Chapman is among several candidates who have auditioned to replace John Crotty in Fox Sports Sun’s Heat studio shows. Crotty is moving to a game analyst role, alongside Eric Reid. The Heat shifted longtime analyst Tony Fiorentino to an ambassador role that includes no broadcast assignments.
▪ The web site casino.com, in a piece called NBA chokers and closers, noted that the Heat shot 62.5 percent when leading by one possession in the final minutes last year, second-best behind only Minnesota. But Miami shot 38.5 percent when trailing by one possession late, which was 17th in the league.
FYI: The Heat said it will have no further comment on Heat chief revenue officer Jeffrey David, who has been placed on leave as the FBI investigates his alleged role in a money laundering scheme in California before he joined the Heat organization in July, according to the Sacramento Bee.
The Heat’s statement: “We are aware of the investigation of Jeff David, which focuses on events that took place prior to his joining our team. We are fully cooperating with the authorities. Jeff David is on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.”
Read more here.
