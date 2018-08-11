Dolphins bringing in veteran cornerback on Sunday

The Dolphins, unsettled on who will be their starting cornerback opposite Xavien Howard, will host a visit with veteran starter Bashaud Breeland on Sunday, according to a league source.
Breeland had eight interception, 59 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles in four years as a starter for Washington before agreeing to terms with Carolina in March on a three-year, $24 million contract, including $11 million in guaranteed money.
But he failed his physical after cutting the heel of his left foot March 4 on a trip to the Dominican Republic when a golf cart hit him in the back of his leg and reopened a wound first suffered in fourth grade.
The cut later became infected, requiring a skin graft, and the Panthers voided his contract.
Since then, according to Pro Football Talk, he visited with Cleveland, Indianapolis, Oakland, Kansas City and Baltimore and met with Arizona in May.
He also worked out for the Patriots earlier this week.
He’s ready to sign with a team now if a deal can be struck, according to a source.
Breeland, 6-0, was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2014. He had one interception in 14 starts last year and he returned that interception 96 yards for a touchdown.
Pro Football Focus rated him 59th among all cornerbacks in 2017.
Breeland told ESPN in March that he didn’t believe that this injury was serious enough to keep him from playing this season. He said that the initial injury, which also required a skin graft, never was an issue in high school, in college at Clemson or during his previous four seasons with Washington.
“It’s never been an issue,” Breeland said in March. “I go to a new team, they’re not comfortable. I don’t understand it. I ain’t pointing no fingers. At the end of the day, I’m to blame because I failed the physical.”
The Dolphins have concerns about the cornerback spot opposite Howard. Cordrea Tankersley started Thursday’s preseason game and remains in competition with Torry McTyer and Tony Lippett.
Tankersley and McTyer have split starts about evenly through training camp, but neither has taken control of the competition.
McTyer was beaten for completions on three targets in Thursday’s game and Tankersley was beaten once.
The Dolphins have $13.9 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL players association web site. They need about $2 million of that to fill out a practice squad and hope to carry over much of that money to next offseason.
But they’re also not opposed to using that money to fill a need, and the Dolphins are open to acquiring help at cornerback.
