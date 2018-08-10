A look at how every Dolphins offensive player did in the preseason opener

From a review of the tape, a look at how every Dolphins offensive player performed in Thursday’s 26-24 preseason loss to Tampa Bay.
QUARTERBACKS
Ryan Tannehill: Began with an excellent roll out and completion to Kenny Stills for 15 yards, but his night ended with off-the-mark throws to Danny Amendola and Kalen Ballage. Was 4 for 6 for 32 yards and 79.9 passer rating in his one series – OK for a first game in 20 months but not as sharp as he needs to be.
David Fales: Offered more evidence why he’s the best of the backup quarterback options with an efficient night. He finished 8 for 11 for 115 yards and a 106.3 rating and completed a beautiful deep ball to Francis Owusu for 45 yards. His deep balls often have been on target for much of the offseason, especially in May and June practices.
Brock Osweiler: Had a couple of good throws but was too often off on his accuracy, had three passes batted down and somehow allowed the Dolphins to be called for delay of game on their first drive of the second half. Closed 10 for 21 for 83 yards and a 58.2 rating.
Bryce Petty: Did a nice job on Miami’s late TD drive, going 4 for 7 for 53 yards plus delivering a sharp throw on the two-point conversion for Isaiah Ford.
RUNNING BACKS
Kenyan Drake: Made a terrific move for a nine-yard gain on a 3rd and 10, then picked up three yards on a 4th and 1. Closed with three carries for 16 yards and again displayed his acumen as a receiver with one catch for seven yards.
Kalen Ballage: Had the fumble after unnecessarily leaping on a run for a first down but was otherwise very good, displaying his speed to get to the outside on a 14-yard run, showing his skills as a receiver (3 for 23 yards) and doing an excellent job on blitz pickup in one sequence. Closed with 10 carries for 37 yards. Also returned a kickoff for 23 yards.
Sinorise Perry: Had as good a night as any Dolphin, with four carries for 35 yards and two catches for 10 yards. Made a major case to be retained as fourth running back.
Buddy Howell: Ran the ball with verve (4 for 25), had a catch and run for 18 yards and made a good tackle on a kickoff return.
Brandon Radcliff: Had a nine-yard catch for a third down conversion (he finished with two catches for 16 yards) but had only one carry for three yards.
Jeremy Langford: Didn’t get a carry. According to the head referee, he committed a holding penalty on a punt return.
Frank Gore: Was given the night off.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Kenny Stills: Opened with that 15-yard catch and added another five-yard reception in limited work.
Albert Wilson: Made two nice receptions for 31 yards. He’s going to be a real asset.
DeVante Parker: Wasn’t targeted. Might have the highest ceiling of any Dolphins receiver but his quiet summer continues.
Danny Amendola: One catch for five yards but Tannehill missed him on another target.
Isaiah Ford: Made another strong case to be kept as a sixth receiver with a six-yard catch and run for a touchdown late in the game and then a somewhat difficult reception on a two-point conversion to put Miami ahead. Closed with two catches for 22 yards.
Jakeem Grant: Drew a pass interference on a deep ball in which he made a terrific catch out of bounds but then failed to adjust to catch an underthrown pass by Osweiler. Had one kick return for 25 yards.
Francis Owusu: Led Miami in receptions (4 for 82), did a terrific job on the 45-yard catch and later had a 23-yard reception from Bryce Petty. But on a 12-yard reception, CBS-4’s Nat Moore criticized him for “faking air” and “dancing” and hesitating before going upfield.
Leonte Carroo: Couldn’t catch his only target, primarily because he couldn’t get separation from the cornerback covering him – a recurring problem with him.
Rashawn Scott: Made nifty catch and run on a pass across the middle from Osweiler and finished with two catches for 19 yards. Still a factor in battle for sixth receiver job.
Drew Morgan: Couldn’t haul in a catchable ball on 3rd and 3 but then made a nice eight-yard catch on the next play for a first down conversion (his only reception) and had at least one nice block in the run game.
Malcolm Lewis: His 30-yard reception, initially called a touchdown, was nullified after replays showed he had a foot out of bounds. Couldn’t corral another off-the-mark throw in the end zone. Finished without a catch.
TIGHT END
Mike Gesicki: Finished without a catch because neither of his targets were well-thrown balls. He ran an exceptional route to get open in the corner of the end zone but David Fales overthrew him. Either would have been a great catch.
MarQueis Gray: Started with Gesicki in a two-tight end set and blocked competently. Didn’t have a catch.
Durham Smythe: Osweiler overthrew him in the end zone but made his only catch of the night (for six yards) on Miami’s final drive.
Thomas Duarte: Helped himself in his uphill climb to stick around, with a nice catch near the goal line and another reception late in the first half where he then smartly went out of bounds to stop the clock. Beyond those two catches for 16 yards, he also delivered a couple of nifty blocks in the run game – an area where his improvement is evident.
Gavin Escobar: Didn’t catch a pass and had a poor block on a Ballage run.
A.J. Derby: Didn’t play as he works his way back from a recent foot injury. Did individual drills in practice this week.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil had an excellent night in limited work, not allowing any disruptions in pass blocking or run blocking.
Center Daniel Kilgore and guards Josh Sitton and Jesse Davis also did good work. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James committed a holding penalty that put Miami in a 1st and 20 predicament that it eventually overcome on the first drive. He was the only starting offensive lineman who allowed a pressure.
Among the backup tackles, Sam Young was decent overall but nearly allowed a sack that Osweiler escaped; Eric Smith had some excellent run blocking to open holes for Perry but whiffed on a key late block that led to an incomplete pass. Zach Sterup was very good in pass protection, including good work on the 45-yard Fales-to-Owusu pass.
Center Mike Matthews, filling in for Jake Brendel, was beaten for a sack and his work was up and down. Brendel, incidentally, has been held out by coaches since the second day of camp so as not to worsen a calf injury. But he hopes to return in the coming days. Ted Larsen did some good work in the running game and was solid in pass protection.
Backup guard Isaac Asiata did an excellent job in run blocking and is making a strong push for a backup guard spot.
Among long shots, undrafted rookie Connor Hilland was called for a false start and tackles David Steinmetz and Roubbens Joseph did nothing remarkable or egregious.
We’ll have a look at each defensive player in an upcoming post.
