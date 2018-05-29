Heat executive decides to stay put. And a Wade update.

Shane Battier, the Heat’s director of basketball development and analytics, has removed himself from consideration for a high-level front office job with the Detroit Pistons, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The Pistons had shown interest in several former players - including Battier, Brent Barry and Tayshaun Prince - for a role in their revamped front office. And Battier has ties to the state, having been born and raised in Birmingham, Mich., and attending Detroit Country Day school.

Battier had interviewed with the Pistons and was asked back for a second interview.

But Battier, 39, ultimately decided to stay with the Heat, where he works for ownership that holds him in high regard and where he played the final three seasons of his 13-year career and won two championships.





The Heat created a new position for Battier 15 months ago, and he could assume a more prominent role in a post-Pat Riley era with Miami. Riley, 73, has said he’s not considering retiring.





WADE UPDATE

Georgia coach Tom Crean, Dwyane Wade's coach at Marquette, said on Tuesday that he spoke to Wade about whether he might retire. They saw each other in Indianapolis a few weeks ago.

"That’s definitely something he’s going through right now," Crean said on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take. "I don’t think there’s any quick decision coming with that. A lot of things are going to have to play out."

Crean's advice?

"Don’t walk away if you still really, really love it. He’s such a family person and his son is now coming up the ladder as a player. He’s married to Gabrielle and they’re raising that family. I support him whatever it is but I would never want him to walk away with even the slightest bit of regret. It would make no sense for the Heat not to want him back. Everything changes when he’s back there. The attendance changes. The merchandise changes. The awareness changes.

"I don’t think there’s any question he had a hand with them going back in the playoffs. He loves it there. He never wanted to leave there. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn.

"I hope he takes his time and really thinks it though. He’s still in a very good place in his game. If he decides to walk away, I think he will do it because he thinks it’s the right time for him."

HEAT PLAYOFF PRESENCE





Though the Heat was eliminated from the playoffs a month ago, their players are still attending games.





Justise Winslow was in the front row of Game 7 of the Rockets-Warriors series, wearing a jersey of former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell.

Last week, Olynyk was spotted sitting behind the Celtics’ bench during Boston’s 96-83 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. He shook hands pregame with coach Brad Stevens and several former teammates.





Olynyk, who spent his first four seasons in the league with Boston before signing a four-year, $50 million deal with the Heat last summer, even did a pregame interview with the Celtics’ local TV network.





Olynyk averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season with the Heat.

“Definitely had the best year of my career," Olynyk said, "and hopefully I’ll keep building on that this summer. Hopefully keep expanding my game.“

Olynyk, who is one of the NBA’s more active players when it comes to working with the community, will be in India over the new few days to coach high school aged boys and girls at the Basketball Without Borders Asia camp.

Oklahoma City’s Corey Brewer, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert and Dallas’ Dwight Powell will also be there.

Olynyk, 27, has always been active in coaching younger players back home in Canada during the off-season.

Earlier this month, he donated more than 12 inches of his long blond hair to Wigs For Kids, a nonprofit group that provides wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other similar medical conditions.

▪ Heat center Bam Adebayo, determined to improve his offensive game, has been working out with former Pistons center Rasheed Wallace.

▪ Count Atlanta Hawks swingman Kent Bazemore among those who believe Josh Richardson was slighted in recent all defense voting.

“Josh Richardson should’ve been all defense,” he tweeted.

Richardson finished 16th among players in media balloting for the all-defense teams.