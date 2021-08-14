Dolphins at Bears quickie reaction: Defense outstanding, Tagovailoa a work in progress

Miami Dolphins Jaytlin Askew (20) and Byron Jones (24) during mini-camp practice at their training fdefensive backs acility in Davie Florida, June 16, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The buzz among Chicago Bears fans was palpable before this preseason game because this would be quarterback Justin Field’s debut. And Fields, Chicago’s first-round draft pick this year, might be good one day.

But the Dolphins defense was good this day.

The group was good as in dominant the first half against the Bears when the teams’ starters and primary backups were in the game.

The Dolphins held the Bears to three points, two first downs and just one successful third-down conversion in six tries in that first half.

Yes, Fields broke out in the in the second half. He authored a touchdown drive that included five first downs on Chicago’s first possession of the second half.

But he did this against Miami’s second- and third-team players -- guys who will be sweating out the cuts to a 53-man roster.

Bears quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Fields completed 4 of 10 passes for 28 yards in the first half before offensive coordinator Bill Lazor (remember him?) got his Bears offense to produce better in the second half.

On the Miami side, the day for Tua Tagovailoa was one of highs and lows.

He started with two incompletions, one of those a throw out of bounds to avoid the pass rush. But then he completed eight consecutive passes.

And his accuracy was outstanding, connecting often in stride with tight ends and receiver Mack Hollins. One of those completions was a 50-yarder to Mike Gesicki along the left sideline.

Gesicki caught the pass and broke a tackle to get the Dolphins’ offense inside the 10-yard line.

The problem for Tagovailoa came on his final throw of the game.

He helped to author a 14-play drive. But on first-and-10 from the Bears 14-yard line, Tagovailoa failed to see a wide open Adam Shaheen in the middle of the field.

Tagovailoa looked to one side and another and finally came back to Shaheen, but by then two defenders had closed on the Miami tight end. And when Tagovailoa threw the late pass, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson picked the ball out of the air and returned it 14 yards.

That would be the Miami starting quarterback’s final throw of the game. He finished this game 8 of 11 for 99 yards with the one interception. His quarterback rating was 62.3.

And while those numbers and that interception might leave a bit of a bitter taste because it was the last thing Tagovailoa did, it shouldn’t be a defining moment.

Tagovailoa has spent the entire offseason trying to improve his recognition and the speed in which he goes through his progressions.

He needed to see the Chicago defense split open down the seam when Shaheen ran through. And he also could have been served better by getting to Shaheen in his progression faster after looking at the outside receivers first.

Yes, it’s a learning experience.

That’s what the preseason is supposed to be.