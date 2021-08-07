Miami Herald Logo
Armando Salguero

Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins live practice blog: One key player dressed, others not

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) runs sprints during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

We’re continuing to do live Dolphins practice blogs. Saturday marks practice number nine. Keep checking back for updates:

10:40 p.m.: Xavien Howard, who hasn’t participated in a practice since the first day of camp because of an ankle injury, is dressed for practice.

But Will Fuller and Jaelan Phillips remain out.

Armando Salguero
