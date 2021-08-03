Dolphins get physical in first practice in full pads. Plus lineups with surprises

The Miami Dolphins first padded practice of the 2021 training camp just concluded and this is what happened:

At one point during Tuesday’s practice the Dolphins’ offense lined up in a formation with a fullback and tailback and ran the football right up the gut. Multiple times in a row.

It looked like something right out of a 1960s clip from NFL Films.

The approach was a clear sign the Dolphins want to -- and intend to -- improve their running game in 2021.

Because while many of the fans at most practices no doubt come to see passes in the air, this practice featured mostly running..

Starting running back Myles Gaskin left, then right. And up the gut.

Rookie Gerrid Doaks getting carries with both the first-team and the backups.

Even quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ran the ball for about 9 yards on an option toss, which he obviously kept.

And then, finally, there was some play-action passing set up by the run.

Here’s a taste:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

First-and-10 from the 1 coming out of the end zone: Right guard Robert Hunt jumps offsides.

First-and-11 from the 1/2 (actually, the ball was almost touching the goal line after nose tackle Raekwon Davis moved it back when officials weren’t looking): Myles Gaskin gains 1 yard.

Second-and-11 (Davis pushed the ball back again after officials marked it): Tagovailoa connects with Durham Smythe for 9 yards after much of the defense bites up on play-action..

Third-and-8 as the ball is placed at the 3 yard line: Tagovailoa, in the end zone, looks and looks for an open receiver and finds none.

Unlike previous practices, this one didn’t feature a lot of deep passes to outside receivers -- particularly among the starters. Backup QB Jacoby Brissett did connect on a deep pass up the right sideline to Kirk Merritt who beat Trill Williams.

But throwing deep otherwise didn’t seem to be the plan. It was mostly about running the ball.

The most impressive run of the day, however, was called back by a holding call.

Gaskin got into a hole created by starting center Michael Deiter and starting left guard Liam Eichenberg and scooted right up the gut for about 25 yards, The fans clearly appreciated the play and cheered.

But the penalty is something the offense will have to clean up.

About that offense:

The starting offensive line Tuesday was as it has been the past few days:

RT: Jesse Davis.

RG: Robert Hunt.

C: Michael Deiter.

LG: Liam Eichenberg.

LT: Austin Jackson.

The Dolphins defense answered with this starting defensive line:

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah.

NT: Raekwon Davis.

DT: Zach Sieler.

It’s fair to say the defense is ahead of the offense at this point, especially in the run game.

It should be noted that newcomer inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who struggled in coverage earlier in camp, looks much,, much better against the run.

He plugs holes quickly and gets to the ball carrier. He had what would have been a tackle for loss during run drills Tuesday.

Lineup intrigue

Xavien Howard (ankle) missed practice but was seen on the field viewing the work. So the Dolphins worked Nik Needham in with defensive starters.

It’s not the first time Howard misses a practice and it’s not the first time Needham works with the starters.

But the question I have is where is Noah Igbinoghene?

Well, on Tuesday Igbinoghene was working with the second unit. And he’s done that a couple of days with Howard out during this camp.

And here’s the perspective: This makes Igbinoghene a third-team player until he passes Needham.

Needham, for multiple days, has been the first cornerback off the bench.

Igbinoghene, a first-round draft pick last season, is a backup to the backup on many days so far.

This says Igbinoghene has work to do to gain the confidence of coaches and move past Needham on a consistent basis. It must be noted, Needham is not exactly a grizzled veteran. He’s only in his third season while Igbinoghene is in his second.

The Dolphins expect their second-year players to make a leap this season. Igbinoghene has work to do on that front.

Another 2020 draft pick who seems up and down is guard Solomon Kindley.

Kindley worked with the starting offensive line at left guard the first three days of training camp. And since then he’s been replaced by rookie Liam Eichenberg.

On Tuesday, Kindley worked with the third-string line at times.

Yes, it’ only one day of practice. But it doesn’t suggest Kindley is going in the right direction.

Christian Wilkins update

Christian Wilkins is clearly a fan favorite and that’s obvious when he’s often among the first players on the field and gets a nice ovation from the crowd.

But he’s competing for playing time and right now Zach Sieler is ahead of him because Sieler has worked with the starters a majority of the time.

It’s fair to understand the Dolphins will shuttle players in and out along the defensive line in an effort to keep everyone fresh. And Wilkins will doubtless be part of that.

But to be a greater part of that, the club has asked him to “do more.” The expectation remains high for Wilkins and he hasn’t always met it although he has the potential.

One play in which he met that potential Tuesday was a goal line situation from the 1 yard line in which Wilkins shot the gap and tackled Gaskin at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

This and that

DeVante Parker (hamstring), Jaelan Phillips (left leg) and Xavien Howard (ankle) did not practice ... Running back Salvon Ahmed worked but wore a red “no contact” jersey to avoid being hit ... Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks got work with the starters as well as the backups.